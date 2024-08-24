Ross Docherty fueled by doubters as Dundee United captain eyes long-awaited Premiership debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty fueled by doubters as Dundee United captain eyes long-awaited Premiership debut

Docherty has never played in the top flight of Scottish football. That could change this afternoon.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Docherty is back in contention. Image: SNS
By Ramsay Banks

Ross Docherty insists he is ready to tackle his first season at the top level of Scottish football after finally overcoming his injury woes.

The 31-year-old captained Dundee United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking after making the move from Partick Thistle last summer.

Docherty amassed 20 appearances over the Championship campaign, but saw his season plagued by several recurring muscle complaints.

He endured a testing start to this term, missing the Premier Sports Cup group stage and the first two league games with a niggling calf problem.

However, the combative midfielder finally kicked off his campaign last Sunday with a 15-minute cameo as United claimed a 1-0 win over St Mirren to reach the Premier Sports Cup quarter final.

Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United’s Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It was brilliant to be back,” said Docherty. “It was a stop-start campaign last year so hopefully now that I am back, I can try to get in the team and then stay in it.

“I have not played in the Premiership before, so I want to challenge myself in the league and see how I get on.

“We (Jim Goodwin and Docherty) spoke in the summer to see how I could come back strong. I had a wee setback when I did come back but now I have recovered, hopefully I can kick on.

“I’m working closely with the management and medical team to maintain a level of fitness this season.”

Patience is key

Docherty reasoned that rushing himself back from injuries played a part in his frustrating time in Tangerine so far.

He has recently made the move to Dundee from the west and is hoping that a shorter commute to United’s St. Andrews training base will ease the strain on his body.

Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United earlier this season.
Ross Docherty celebrates a crucial goal against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS

“I was getting up at the back of six in the morning and it was two hours in the car and then two hours back down the road,” explained Docherty.

“There was the odd night I would stay up here but I think, for me, it was just a case of not being used to doing it.

“When I picked up the first one or two injuries last year, I was pushing to get back as it was such an important season. You are probably doing yourself a disservice by coming back and getting injured again.

“Hopefully, this time we have been a bit more patient.”

Mental challenges

Docherty also opened up on the mental challenges during his various layoffs as he seeks to find motivation in those ready to write him off.

A welcome return for Dunde United captain Ross Docherty
A welcome return for United captain Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

“I don’t read much of what people say, but the odd person sends me certain things and I take it lightly,” continued Docherty. “At the same time, people are saying it so they have certain ideas – and it maybe spreads.

“You use things like that; whether it is people questioning your ability or mentality.

“It was the same last year when I tried to use the play-off final from the previous season as fuel. It is good motivation. I think as a sportsperson you need to find wee things like that.”

Looking to turn league draws into wins

The Terrors face off against St Johnstone at home today, with the Saints unbeaten in seven matches at Tannadice.

Docherty declared that United will take lessons from their first two league matches to aid their search for a first Premiership win of the season.

Ross Graham towers to head home against St Mirren
Ross Graham towers to head home against St Mirren. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“It’s been a solid start,” added Docherty. “We’ve been slightly disappointed in terms of the games that we’ve not won, but not disappointed in how we’ve played.

“In the second half against Ross County, we probably should have seen the game out. There were huge positives on Sunday (against St Mirren) because, other than a small chance at the end from a long throw, they never really had much.

“For the fans it probably wasn’t the most exciting in terms of us playing possession football and being expansive – but there are going to be a lot more games like that this season where we need to just concentrate on winning the game.”

Conversation