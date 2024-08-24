4 selection calls for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he bids to end Hibs hoodoo

In smashing six goals past Airdrieonians, Dundee redressed the balance against one of their bogey sides over the past few years.

This weekend they have another opportunity to do just that.

Hibs, though, have been a hoodoo that’s proved extremely tough to overcome for the Dark Blues.

It has been almost 23 years since they last tasted victory at Easter Road, Gavin Rae and Steven Milne found the net as Ivano Bonetti’s Dee beat Alex McLeish’s Hibs.

Dundee that day boasted a squad with Temuri Ketsbaia, Fabian Cabellero, Juan Sara and Julian Speroni.

This weekend the likes of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron, Simon Murray and Antonio Portales are out to change dark blue history at Easter Road.

The bogey nature of the Hibees extends beyond just away games, however – Dundee have won just two of the last 27 meetings between the sides.

Can they change that this weekend?

Courier Sport takes a look at Tony Docherty’s options for a big game in the capital.

Goalkeeper

The only change to the starting XI for last weekend’s clash against Airdrie was in goal.

Trevor Carson came in for Jon McCracken and played well, pulling off a good stop with the score still 0-0.

Has he done enough to dislodge McCracken, though?

It doesn’t appear so.

Speaking earlier this week, Docherty explained his thinking behind that change.

“It’s about having that healthy competition I always talk about – to have that you have to get the opportunity to play,” he said.

“So there was no better opportunity to put Trevor in. He’s vice-captain as well and that can only be motivating for him to lead the team to cup success as well.

“Jon McCracken has done really well for us and has the jersey but I did see the opportunity to bring Trevor in and he didn’t disappoint.

“His performance was excellent.

“As manager you need to use every motivation you can.”

So expect McCracken to come back in but there is certainly competition for that jersey.

Defence

The back four of Ethan Ingram, Jordan McGhee, Antonio Portales and Ziyad Larkeche are expected to keep their places.

However, there is an extra option available for Docherty this weekend.

Billy Koumetio is available once more after missing the Airdrie game with a minor injury.

A new signing from Liverpool, Koumetio will be starting a game for Dundee sometime in the near future.

Will it be this early though?

Luke McCowan

Tony Docherty insists all the summer speculation over Luke McCowan and bids from Hibs won’t affect his player or the manager’s thinking.

Surely, though, it has been something that has crossed his mind when thinking about his starting XI.

And what happens if there is a fresh bid from the Hibees that meets Dundee’s valuation?

McCowan starting will tell us a move to Easter Road is not particularly close at that point in time on Saturday.

From the player’s point of view, it won’t affect his performance. McCowan has shown real professionalism amid all this transfer talk.

If anything, the attention has probably spurred him on even more.

Striker

The smart money would be on Tony Docherty pretty much sticking with the same team as last weekend, only changing Carson for McCracken.

However, mention should be made of Curtis Main.

The burly attacker has done his chances of a recall no harm at all by his performance from the bench against the Diamonds.

He scored a brilliant goal and went close earlier on in the game, too.

And Simon Murray hasn’t scored in his last three outings either…

Whichever way he goes, Docherty will be looking to hurt what has been a leaky home defence – and to end that Hibs hoodoo.