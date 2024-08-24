4 selection calls for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he bids to end Hibs hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 selection calls for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he bids to end Hibs hoodoo

The Dark Blues travel to Easter Road today aiming for a first victory in almost 23 years.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
By George Cran

In smashing six goals past Airdrieonians, Dundee redressed the balance against one of their bogey sides over the past few years.

This weekend they have another opportunity to do just that.

Hibs, though, have been a hoodoo that’s proved extremely tough to overcome for the Dark Blues.

It has been almost 23 years since they last tasted victory at Easter Road, Gavin Rae and Steven Milne found the net as Ivano Bonetti’s Dee beat Alex McLeish’s Hibs.

Dundee that day boasted a squad with Temuri Ketsbaia, Fabian Cabellero, Juan Sara and Julian Speroni.

Steven Milne (left) is the last Dundee player to score a winner at Easter Road. Image: DCT
Steven Milne (left) is the last Dundee player to score a winner at Easter Road. Image: DCT

This weekend the likes of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron, Simon Murray and Antonio Portales are out to change dark blue history at Easter Road.

The bogey nature of the Hibees extends beyond just away games, however – Dundee have won just two of the last 27 meetings between the sides.

Can they change that this weekend?

Courier Sport takes a look at Tony Docherty’s options for a big game in the capital.

Goalkeeper

The only change to the starting XI for last weekend’s clash against Airdrie was in goal.

Trevor Carson came in for Jon McCracken and played well, pulling off a good stop with the score still 0-0.

Has he done enough to dislodge McCracken, though?

Trevor Carson took the armband as he returned to the starting XI. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson took the armband as he returned to the starting XI last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It doesn’t appear so.

Speaking earlier this week, Docherty explained his thinking behind that change.

“It’s about having that healthy competition I always talk about – to have that you have to get the opportunity to play,” he said.

“So there was no better opportunity to put Trevor in. He’s vice-captain as well and that can only be motivating for him to lead the team to cup success as well.

“Jon McCracken has done really well for us and has the jersey but I did see the opportunity to bring Trevor in and he didn’t disappoint.

Jon McCracken has been first-choice this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“His performance was excellent.

“As manager you need to use every motivation you can.”

So expect McCracken to come back in but there is certainly competition for that jersey.

Defence

The back four of Ethan Ingram, Jordan McGhee, Antonio Portales and Ziyad Larkeche are expected to keep their places.

However, there is an extra option available for Docherty this weekend.

Billy Koumetio made his Dundee debut off the bench against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Billy Koumetio made his Dundee debut off the bench against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Billy Koumetio is available once more after missing the Airdrie game with a minor injury.

A new signing from Liverpool, Koumetio will be starting a game for Dundee sometime in the near future.

Will it be this early though?

Luke McCowan

Tony Docherty insists all the summer speculation over Luke McCowan and bids from Hibs won’t affect his player or the manager’s thinking.

Surely, though, it has been something that has crossed his mind when thinking about his starting XI.

Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS

And what happens if there is a fresh bid from the Hibees that meets Dundee’s valuation?

McCowan starting will tell us a move to Easter Road is not particularly close at that point in time on Saturday.

From the player’s point of view, it won’t affect his performance. McCowan has shown real professionalism amid all this transfer talk.

If anything, the attention has probably spurred him on even more.

Striker

Dundee's Curtis Main flicks in a brilliant finish against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Dundee's Curtis Main flicks in a brilliant finish against Airdrie. Image: SNS

The smart money would be on Tony Docherty pretty much sticking with the same team as last weekend, only changing Carson for McCracken.

However, mention should be made of Curtis Main.

The burly attacker has done his chances of a recall no harm at all by his performance from the bench against the Diamonds.

He scored a brilliant goal and went close earlier on in the game, too.

And Simon Murray hasn’t scored in his last three outings either…

Whichever way he goes, Docherty will be looking to hurt what has been a leaky home defence – and to end that Hibs hoodoo.

Conversation