Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty talks up Antonio Portales international credentials as duo are passed ‘100% fit’ for Hibs clash

The Dark Blues defender could be in line for a Mexico call up.

By George Cran
Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock
Antonio Portales has targeted a Mexico call-up. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty insists a Mexico international call would be well deserved for defender Antonio Portales.

The 28-year-old has made gaining a cap one of his ultimate goals since moving across the Atlantic.

And reports this week from his homeland suggest Portales could be in new Mexico coach Javier Aguirre’s thinking for upcoming internationals.

Though Dundee have received no word from the Mexican FA about that, his performances should put him in the conversation says Docherty.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case because of the consistency Antonio has shown and the rate of improvement in him,” the Dens Park boss said.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“He picked up a few injuries last season which was expected coming from one climate to another.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional.

“He is a brilliant example to any young player.

“I know it has been a real goal for him to achieve that international recognition so I’d be delighted if he was to get it.

“I’m not surprised because I see the way he works, he’s a consummate professional and he gets everything out of the performance on a Saturday from the work he does during the week.

“I really hope that does happen.

“He’s brilliant around the place and all the boys love him.”

Team news

Billy Koumetio made his Dundee debut off the bench against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Billy Koumetio missed last week's win over Airdrie after making his debut against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Injuries have been an issue for Dundee in recent weeks with four players missing last weekend’s cup clash with Airdrieonians and Seb Palmer-Houlden limping off in the second half.

Positive news, though, is emerging on that front.

Two of those five worries are back in contention for the weekend while the other three have all been on the grass training.

Docherty said: “We’ve had Clark Robertson, Charlie Reilly and Josh Mulligan out on the pitches this week and they are making real progress.

“Seb Palmer-Houlden is fine after coming off against Airdrieonians.

“Billy Koumetio had a wee injury last Friday in training but he’s been training this week and both him and Seb are 100% fit and available for selection.”

