Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly set for first Mexico call-up

Dundee defender Antonio Portales could be set to win a remarkable first ever call-up for Mexico this week after his sensational start to the season.

The 28-year-old is the top Mexican scorer in European football this term after already netting three goals for Tony Docherty’s side – all in the Premier Sports Cup.

And reports in his homeland have stated the Mexican FA have made preliminary contact with Portales to confirm his availability for Mexico’s games next month.

Vastly experienced former Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Japan and Egypt boss Javier Aguirre took charge of Mexico for the third time in July after a disastrous Copa America where they were dumped out of the group stages following a defeat by Venezuela and a draw against Ecuador.

His first games in charge will be a double-header friendly in the USA against New Zealand and Canada and he wants to look at new players.

And Portales, who has spoken of his international ambition, looks set to be in his squad, when he names the list later this week.

Aguirre said last week: “Any Mexican player who shows ability anywhere in the world will be considered for my squad.”

Portales played for homeland clubs Atletico de San Luis, Alebrijes de Oaxaca and Atlante before his move to Scottish football last summer and has admitted his dream would be to play for El Tri one day.