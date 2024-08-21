Police release image of two women after ‘high-value’ theft from pensioner at Dundee Primark

Police have released an image of two women they are looking to trace as they investigate a “high-value” theft from a pensioner at Primark in Dundee.

An elderly woman reported having the cash stolen from her at the shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre last Thursday.

Officers investigating the theft – understood to involve a five-figure sum of cash – have now released a CCTV image of two women they want to speak to.

Description of two women after theft at Primark Dundee

The first woman is described as being aged between 25 and 35 and around 5ft 4in tall with brown hair.

She was wearing dark clothing and carrying a white carrier bag.

The second woman is believed to be in her 20s and is described as being around 5ft in height.

She was wearing a denim jacket and blue trousers, and was seen carrying a leopard print umbrella.

Sergeant Rachel McQueen has urged the two women to come forward.

She said: “I am asking that the women pictured in the images contact us in order that further inquiries can be carried out.

“I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise these women to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1169 of August 15.