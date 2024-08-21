Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates closed for next 2 days over high tide fears

Floodgates in both Broughty Ferry and at Dundee’s Riverside have been closed over high tide fears.

Dundee City Council confirmed on Wednesday that gates are being closed until Friday at the earliest.

This is due to predicted high winds and a rise in the tide.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the council said: “Floodgates at Broughty Ferry and Riverside are being closed this afternoon until Friday (August 23) afternoon at the earliest.

“This is due to predicted high winds, spring tides and low air pressure likely resulting in overtopping of the sea wall.”

It comes as gusts of up to 40mph are expected to hit Dundee on Wednesday.

Even stronger winds are expected on Thursday with gusts of up to 45mph at times, according to the Met Office.