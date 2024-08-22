5 Dundee United midfield options as Kevin Holt display adds to Jim Goodwin selection conundrum

Jim Goodwin has a headache.

A welcome one. But a headache, nonetheless.

Craig Sibbald – a bundle of industry and efficacy in midfield – would appear to be a nailed-on starter for Dundee United, but the Tangerines boss has a conundrum when it comes to who partners the former Livingston and Falkirk man.

Kevin Holt is fresh from an SPFL team of the week showing, Vicko Sevelj is back from suspension and David Babunski is traditionally used in a central role. Meanwhile, Ross Docherty and Richard Odada have another week of training under their belt.

No shortage of options for Goodwin as he seeks to mastermind a win over Craig Levein’s St Johnstone.

Here, Courier Sport analyses his options.

Kevin Holt

Has Holt made himself undroppable in the centre of midfield?

That question would have seemed fanciful prior to United’s victory over St Mirren last Sunday.

But the experienced Tannadice defender, playing his first ever senior game in the engine room, turned in a splendid display against the Buddies. He won headers, made interceptions and circulated possession with aplomb.

Necessity was the mother of invention for Goodwin, who was without Sevelj, while Docherty and Odada were only fit enough for the bench. A creative solution was required.

And Holt’s performance begs the question: should Goodwin stick with the status quo for the visit of St Johnstone?

However, the Perth Saints provide a different test.

Holt was the perfect man to battle Mikael Mandron when the towering Buddies striker dropped deep.

McDiarmid Park danger-men Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh pose very different challenges. Additional mobility in the line-up may be preferable to extra physicality on this occasion.

Vicko Sevelj

Perhaps the favourite to come into the side.

While primarily a defender, the Croatian is well-versed playing in the anchorman role from his time in Slovenia with NK Radomlje.

So much so that, speaking to Courier Sport, his former boss Oliver Bogatinov likened his versatility to that of Javier Zanetti.

Sevelj changed the game against Ross County when he moved into the engine room at half-time – adding steel alongside Babunski and Craig Sibbald – and was arguably the best player on the pitch as the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

He was similarly effective, albeit for a shorter period, in that role against Dundee on the opening day of the Premiership season.

A pairing of Sevelj and Sibbald, with Babunski drifting inside from the right flank – as he did against St Mirren – would certainly provide a balance of craft and graft.

Ross Docherty

A starting berth is the next step in Docherty’s return to full fitness after the United club captain made a 15-minute cameo against the Buddies – his first competitive outing of the season.

He has continued to be part of full training this week and, having relocated to Dundee over the summer, Tannadice chiefs are hopeful his fitness woes are a thing of the past.

Docherty can be trusted to win challenges, intelligently plug gaps and make sharp, incisive passes. All those qualities, and his leadership ability, were on show during United’s march to the Championship title last term.

However, given Goodwin is determined to gradually ease Docherty back into action, one wonders whether he will wait until after the international break before pitching his skipper into a starting 11.

Richard Odada

Odada is being brought up to speed following a slightly later arrival, joining United at the end of July.

He played 45 minutes in a friendly against Luton Town before cameos against Dundee – during which he directed a header narrowly over the bar in the dying embers – and County.

However, Goodwin made no bones about the fact he was miles away from the requisite fitness levels, having last started a club match on May 5.

Another 60 minutes were banked for the United B team against Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

And speaking on Tuesday, Goodwin told Courier Sport: “(Richard) Odada is looking a lot sharper, and hopefully it won’t be long until we get him out on the park to show everyone why we brought him here.”

It would be a bold call and, much like Docherty, the smart money is on Odada remaining a substitute until after the international break, but the big Kenya international could yet emerge as a viable option.

David Babunski

Goodwin could opt to restore Babunski to a more central role, allowing Miller Thomson, Kai Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton or Meshack Ubochioma to play from the right wing.

Babunski has scored three goals from that position and is undoubtedly effective when he is in the heart of the action, dictating play and able to drift into the “No.10” pocket of space.

However, that partnership with Sibbald has also left United vulnerable to counterattacks, while the Terrors were utterly overrun in the middle of the park in the opening 45 minutes against County in Dingwall.

It would be an attacking – but risky – move.