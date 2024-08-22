5 Dundee United midfield options as Kevin Holt display adds to Jim Goodwin selection conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee United midfield options as Kevin Holt display adds to Jim Goodwin selection conundrum

How will Goodwin line up against Craig Levein's St Johnstone?

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
Goodwin has plenty of food for thought and competition for places. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has a headache.

A welcome one. But a headache, nonetheless.

Craig Sibbald – a bundle of industry and efficacy in midfield – would appear to be a nailed-on starter for Dundee United, but the Tangerines boss has a conundrum when it comes to who partners the former Livingston and Falkirk man.

Kevin Holt is fresh from an SPFL team of the week showing, Vicko Sevelj is back from suspension and David Babunski is traditionally used in a central role. Meanwhile, Ross Docherty and Richard Odada have another week of training under their belt.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin and David Babunski. Image: SNS

No shortage of options for Goodwin as he seeks to mastermind a win over Craig Levein’s St Johnstone.

Here, Courier Sport analyses his options.

Kevin Holt

Has Holt made himself undroppable in the centre of midfield?

That question would have seemed fanciful prior to United’s victory over St Mirren last Sunday.

But the experienced Tannadice defender, playing his first ever senior game in the engine room, turned in a splendid display against the Buddies. He won headers, made interceptions and circulated possession with aplomb.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren
Kevin Holt spreading the play against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Necessity was the mother of invention for Goodwin, who was without Sevelj, while Docherty and Odada were only fit enough for the bench. A creative solution was required.

And Holt’s performance begs the question: should Goodwin stick with the status quo for the visit of St Johnstone?

However, the Perth Saints provide a different test.

Holt was the perfect man to battle Mikael Mandron when the towering Buddies striker dropped deep.

McDiarmid Park danger-men Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh pose very different challenges. Additional mobility in the line-up may be preferable to extra physicality on this occasion.

Vicko Sevelj

Perhaps the favourite to come into the side.

While primarily a defender, the Croatian is well-versed playing in the anchorman role from his time in Slovenia with NK Radomlje.

So much so that, speaking to Courier Sport, his former boss Oliver Bogatinov likened his versatility to that of Javier Zanetti.

Dundee United defender Vicko Sevelj
Sevelj has shown signs of being a very capable defensive midfielder. Image: SNS

Sevelj changed the game against Ross County when he moved into the engine room at half-time – adding steel alongside Babunski and Craig Sibbald – and was arguably the best player on the pitch as the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

He was similarly effective, albeit for a shorter period, in that role against Dundee on the opening day of the Premiership season.

A pairing of Sevelj and Sibbald, with Babunski drifting inside from the right flank – as he did against St Mirren – would certainly provide a balance of craft and graft.

Ross Docherty

A starting berth is the next step in Docherty’s return to full fitness after the United club captain made a 15-minute cameo against the Buddies – his first competitive outing of the season.

He has continued to be part of full training this week and, having relocated to Dundee over the summer, Tannadice chiefs are hopeful his fitness woes are a thing of the past.

Docherty can be trusted to win challenges, intelligently plug gaps and make sharp, incisive passes. All those qualities, and his leadership ability, were on show during United’s march to the Championship title last term.

A welcome return for Dunde United captain Ross Docherty
A welcome return for United captain Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

However, given Goodwin is determined to gradually ease Docherty back into action, one wonders whether he will wait until after the international break before pitching his skipper into a starting 11.

Richard Odada

Odada is being brought up to speed following a slightly later arrival, joining United at the end of July.

He played 45 minutes in a friendly against Luton Town before cameos against Dundee – during which he directed a header narrowly over the bar in the dying embers – and County.

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Kenya international Richard Odada. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

However, Goodwin made no bones about the fact he was miles away from the requisite fitness levels, having last started a club match on May 5.

Another 60 minutes were banked for the United B team against Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy.  

And speaking on Tuesday, Goodwin told Courier Sport: “(Richard) Odada is looking a lot sharper, and hopefully it won’t be long until we get him out on the park to show everyone why we brought him here.”

It would be a bold call and, much like Docherty, the smart money is on Odada remaining a substitute until after the international break, but the big Kenya international could yet emerge as a viable option.

David Babunski

Goodwin could opt to restore Babunski to a more central role, allowing Miller Thomson, Kai Fotheringham, Glenn Middleton or Meshack Ubochioma to play from the right wing.

Babunski has scored three goals from that position and is undoubtedly effective when he is in the heart of the action, dictating play and able to drift into the “No.10” pocket of space.

David Babunski of Dundee United
All smiles: David Babunski at full-time against St Mirren. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.

However, that partnership with Sibbald has also left United vulnerable to counterattacks, while the Terrors were utterly overrun in the middle of the park in the opening 45 minutes against County in Dingwall.

It would be an attacking – but risky – move.

Conversation