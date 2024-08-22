Major roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee extended further after ‘complications’

Major roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee are being extended further due to “unforeseen complications” in the project.

A section of the busy route, between Arthurstone Terrace and Dura Street, was closed in June due to a burst water main.

But the utility firm then confirmed it would stay shut until September after damage was found on a nearby sewer.

However, the closure has now been extended by at least a further month.

Eight city bus routes continue to be diverted due to the roadworks.

Scottish Water apology as timeline for Dens Road roadworks extended

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Our work to repair the water main and sewer at Dens Road is now expected to continue until the end of October 2024, with Dens Road, between Dura Street and Arthurstone Terrace, remaining closed for the duration of this work.

“Due to unforeseen complications, including additional repairs needed on the water main above the sewer, our timeline has been extended.

“The proximity of several utilities, including a key power cable for Dundee City Centre, presents technical challenges, making the road closure and diversion routes necessary for the public’s safety.

“Our team will continue to work with Dundee City Council to ensure the traffic management arrangements work as smoothly as possible.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes and ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time when possible.”

Xplore Dundee bus services 1, 2, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32 and 33 are being diverted as a result of the closure of Dens Road.

It comes as major roadworks start this weekend on the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, leading to closures on roads including Kingsway East and Greendykes Road.