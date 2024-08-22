Major roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee extended further after ‘complications’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Major roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee extended further after ‘complications’

Eight bus services are being diverted by the work.

By Neil Henderson
A section of dens Road in Dundee will remain closed for an extra month.
The roadworks on Dens Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Major roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee are being extended further due to “unforeseen complications” in the project.

A section of the busy route, between Arthurstone Terrace and Dura Street, was closed in June due to a burst water main.

But the utility firm then confirmed it would stay shut until September after damage was found on a nearby sewer.

However, the closure has now been extended by at least a further month.

Eight city bus routes continue to be diverted due to the roadworks.

Scottish Water apology as timeline for Dens Road roadworks extended

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Our work to repair the water main and sewer at Dens Road is now expected to continue until the end of October 2024, with Dens Road, between Dura Street and Arthurstone Terrace, remaining closed for the duration of this work.

“Due to unforeseen complications, including additional repairs needed on the water main above the sewer, our timeline has been extended.

“The proximity of several utilities, including a key power cable for Dundee City Centre, presents technical challenges, making the road closure and diversion routes necessary for the public’s safety.

Sewer repairs on Dens Road in Dundee.
The sewer repairs are ongoing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Our team will continue to work with Dundee City Council to ensure the traffic management arrangements work as smoothly as possible.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes and ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time when possible.”

Xplore Dundee bus services 1, 2, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32 and 33 are being diverted as a result of the closure of Dens Road.

It comes as major roadworks start this weekend on the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, leading to closures on roads including Kingsway East and Greendykes Road.

Conversation