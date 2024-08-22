Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald’s ‘had never set foot in Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald’s ‘had never set foot in Scotland’

A suspect on trial at Perth Sheriff Court said he was in Romania at the time of the alleged offence.

By Jamie Buchan
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road.

A Romanian national has been cleared of dangerous driving at a Perth McDonald’s after he insisted he had never set foot in Scotland.

The man was arrested in England and brought to Perth Sheriff Court for trial, having spent 39 days on remand.

He denied he was 22-year-old chicken factory worker Iordan Spirian, who prosecutors claimed nearly knocked down a pedestrian outside the Dunkeld Road diner in February 2021.

He claimed to be another man, Iordan Sorinel-Ionut, and said he was in Romania at the time.

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client – arrested on a warrant in Doncaster last month – had never been north of the border, let alone Perth.

McDonald's, Dunkeld Road, Perth
McDonald’s, Dunkeld Road, Perth.

During his trial, the accused was positively identified as the driver by a retired police officer.

But his colleague said “if he was being honest” he couldn’t be certain the man in the dock was the same one he spotted outside McDonald’s three-and-a-half years ago.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson afterwards confirmed the Crown was no longer seeking a prosecution.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC found the man in the dock – who he referred to as “Mister Accused” – not guilty.

Screeching tyres

Spirian was accused of driving an Audi A4 dangerously without insurance or a licence on February 13 2021.

It was alleged he drove at excessive speed on Dunkeld Road and charged through a roundabout and across a zebra crossing, causing a pedestrian to take evasive action.

He was further accused of driving a “dangerous” Vauxhall Astra on the same street six days later.

The charge states one of the car’s wheels was so badly damaged there was a risk the tyre could detach.

The accused denied the charge and when asked if he was Iordan Siprian, responded “no”.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Former sergeant Fraser Cameron, 60, told the trial he was on routine patrol when he spotted the Audi at about 10.45pm.

“Without slowing down, the car shot out of Inchaffray Street and straight along Dunkeld Road.

“Given the manner of driving, I caught up with the vehicle and took up a following position behind it.”

He said it was doing about 40mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr Cameron said the Audi spun its wheels as it turned into the McDonald’s car park.

“You could hear the screeching of the tyres on the tarmac.

“There was a pedestrian using the crossing there and they had to move quickly to avoid being struck.”

Police approached the car when it pulled in at the drive-thru.

Identification

Asked by Ms Paterson if he could identify the driver more than three years on, Mr Cameron at first said he was “fairly sure” he could but then said he was “sure” and pointed to the man in the dock.

The court heard police had gone to the driver’s home in Inchaffray Street to get his passport but it could not be found.

Police colleagues confirmed later the man and his female passenger were employed at the 2 Sisters poultry plant in Coupar Angus.

However, the Crown case collapsed after the second police witness Sergeant Darren Pilkington said he could not 100% identify the driver.

Before the trial, prosecutors had proposed – for identification purposes –  to put the accused in the public benches, rather than the dock, and sit alongside GeoAmey officers in plain clothes.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

