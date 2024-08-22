Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A92 in Fife for nearly 3 hours

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A92 in Fife.

Emergency services attended the collision at Landybank just before 6pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment at the scene before the driver of the car was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

The road was closed for nearly three hours following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A92 near Ladybank shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday.

“The female driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment and the road reopened after the vehicles were recovered.”