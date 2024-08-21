A92 in Fife closed due to collision between a lorry and a car

The A92 is closed in both directions at Ladybank in Fife due to a crash between a lorry and a car.

The incident happened just before 6pm.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment at the scene.

No details are available about casualties.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5.58pm reporting a crash between a lorry and a car on the A92 near Ladybank.

“We sent one appliance from Auchtermuchty and one from Cupar.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was used.

“We have no further details.”

Firefighters left the scene at 7.06pm.

According to Traffic Scotland the road remains closed with motorists asked to find an alternative route.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

