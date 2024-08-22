3 Perthshire dental practices opened to NHS patients

A Perthshire dental group will open half of its practices to new NHS patients, helping thousands of families.

Infinityblu, described as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent dental groups”, will open lists for new patients in six of its 12 practices.

The firm was founded by Scottish Young Dentist of the Year winner Chris Barrowman.

The decision will apply for adults and children in the group’s practices in Dunkeld, Auchterarder and Killin.

Barrowman’s surgeries in Borders towns Peebles and Duns will also accept new patients. Those under the age of 26 will be offered NHS registration in Callander.

The move comes after Chris announced plans to open a new practice for NHS patients in Perth next year.

He said: “We have talked about this for some time now.

“We wanted to ensure we had the capacity and flexibility to make this move, which is currently against the grain of most Scottish dental practices, and provide NHS dental care across the business.

“We also wanted to ensure our dentists and teams were fully supportive of the move.

“Our Infinityblu practices already offer NHS services to existing patients.

“The difference now is that we will be opening the lists at these practices for newly registering NHS patients.

“For us, it has always been about patient care.

“While we have always been committed to providing NHS dental services where possible, there was no advantage having people sitting on long waiting lists not getting the care they deserve, or having to wait considerable time for treatment that then develops into a larger and more costly problem.

“There have been some improvements in what we can provide as an NHS dentist, and much more clarity in what was an out-of-date system.

“Thankfully we now have that capacity to open up for new patients, knowing they will get the standard of service we want to deliver.

“I also want Infinityblu to play a part in bringing NHS dentistry to thousands more Scottish patients.”

Last November, the Scottish Government decided to streamline payments for NHS services.

Unlike health, NHS dentistry is not free at the point of care but certain treatments are subsidised.

New NHS patients wishing to register for these practices are being asked to contact InfinityBlu on 01796 475380.