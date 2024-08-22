3 Perthshire dental practices opened to NHS patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

3 Perthshire dental practices opened to NHS patients

Infinityblu has opened lists for new patients in six of its 12 practices.

By Ben MacDonald
Chris Barrowman will allow new patients at half of his practices in the country
Chris Barrowman will allow new NHS patients at half of his practices in the country. Image: Heartland Media and PR

A Perthshire dental group will open half of its practices to new NHS patients, helping thousands of families.

Infinityblu, described as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent dental groups”, will open lists for new patients in six of its 12 practices.

The firm was founded by Scottish Young Dentist of the Year winner Chris Barrowman.

The decision will apply for adults and children in the group’s practices in Dunkeld, Auchterarder and Killin.

Barrowman’s surgeries in Borders towns Peebles and Duns will also accept new patients. Those under the age of 26 will be offered NHS registration in Callander.

The move comes after Chris announced plans to open a new practice for NHS patients in Perth next year.

He said: “We have talked about this for some time now.

“We wanted to ensure we had the capacity and flexibility to make this move, which is currently against the grain of most Scottish dental practices, and provide NHS dental care across the business.

“We also wanted to ensure our dentists and teams were fully supportive of the move.

Perthshire dental clinic to allow NHS patients in half its practices

“Our Infinityblu practices already offer NHS services to existing patients.

“The difference now is that we will be opening the lists at these practices for newly registering NHS patients.

“For us, it has always been about patient care.

“While we have always been committed to providing NHS dental services where possible, there was no advantage having people sitting on long waiting lists not getting the care they deserve, or having to wait considerable time for treatment that then develops into a larger and more costly problem.

“There have been some improvements in what we can provide as an NHS dentist, and much more clarity in what was an out-of-date system.

Chris hopes to welcome more patients to his practices. Image: Heartland Media and PR

“Thankfully we now have that capacity to open up for new patients, knowing they will get the standard of service we want to deliver.

“I also want Infinityblu to play a part in bringing NHS dentistry to thousands more Scottish patients.”

Last November, the Scottish Government decided to streamline payments for NHS services.

Unlike health, NHS dentistry is not free at the point of care but certain treatments are subsidised.

New NHS patients wishing to register for these practices are being asked to contact InfinityBlu on 01796 475380.

More from Perth & Kinross

eneral Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Mystery over identity of man found dead in River Tay at Aberfeldy
Craigmill Centre patients will be moved to Perth.
Health staff slam 'unsuitable' plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth
Freezers fly-tipped at Valleyfield Farm.
Carse of Gowrie 'under attack' from fly-tippers as huge freezers dumped at farm
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Old and new windows at the former Duchlage Farmhouse on Duchlage Road in Crieff.
Crieff man told to remove 'identical' replacement windows
19
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perthshire health and social care services facing £8m overspend
A split image of the Dewars Centre in Perth and the gym.
Opening date revealed for controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Perth floodgates staying open - but new lighter barriers due by end of year
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth
Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View
3 people taken to Ninewells Hospital after car crashes into loch near Aberfeldy

Conversation