Carse of Gowrie ‘under attack’ from fly-tippers as huge freezers dumped at farm

The Carse of Gowrie has been targeted by fly-tippers for the third time in a week after two freezers were dumped at a farm.

The freezer units were left at Valleyfield Farm near Rait.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, has urged anyone with CCTV to come forward to catch the culprit.

This is the latest incident to plague the Carse, after a garden shed was left on a traffic island near Abernyte and a pile of waste was dumped near Lochton.

Mr Forbes has labelled the fly-tipping streak an “attack”.

In a Facebook post, he said: “It really feels like the Carse is under attack by commercial fly-tippers at the moment.

“These freezers have been dumped at Valleyfield Farm.

“If anyone has any CCTV systems, especially in Abernyte, please have a look at them to see if there is any footage we can use to find the culprit.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.