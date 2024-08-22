Warning as Storm Lilian set to bring 12 hours of heavy rain to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning as Storm Lilian set to bring 12 hours of heavy rain to Angus

Locals are being warned of possible flooding.

By Chloe Burrell
Flooding in Angus.
Angus residents are being warned of possible flooding. Image: Paul Reid

A 12-hour weather warning has been issued for parts of Angus with Storm Lilian set to bring heavy rain to the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 9pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the Angus coast between Montrose and Carnoustie may see up to 50mm of rain falling, which could lead to flooding.

The warning area also stretches inland towards Brechin.

The yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office

The Met Office says public transport may also be affected and spray on the roads could lead to increased journey times.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Within the warning area, 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely.

“Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, there will be light rain from Thursday evening across Perth and Kinross, leading to heavy rain on Friday morning.

It will be the same in Dundee and Fife – including in St Andrews, where the Women’s Open golf is taking place – before changing to sunny intervals by late morning on Friday.

