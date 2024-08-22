Warning as Storm Lilian set to bring 12 hours of heavy rain to Angus

A 12-hour weather warning has been issued for parts of Angus with Storm Lilian set to bring heavy rain to the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 9pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the Angus coast between Montrose and Carnoustie may see up to 50mm of rain falling, which could lead to flooding.

The warning area also stretches inland towards Brechin.

The Met Office says public transport may also be affected and spray on the roads could lead to increased journey times.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Within the warning area, 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely.

“Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, there will be light rain from Thursday evening across Perth and Kinross, leading to heavy rain on Friday morning.

It will be the same in Dundee and Fife – including in St Andrews, where the Women’s Open golf is taking place – before changing to sunny intervals by late morning on Friday.