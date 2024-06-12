Section of Dens Road in Dundee to stay shut for FOUR months for ‘complex’ roadworks

A section of Dens Road in Dundee is to stay shut for four months for “complex” roadworks.

The busy route was forced to shut last week due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water has since discovered major repairs are needed to both the main and the sewer at the site.

It says the closure – between Arthurstone Terrace and Dura Street – is now set to stay in place until late September meaning that with the road having been shut since June 3, the closure will have been in place for four months when it reopens.

Eight city bus routes are being diverted due to the roadworks.

Dens Road roadworks to continue until September 2024

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following investigations on site, Scottish Water has confirmed that complex repairs are required for the area’s water main as well as the 700mm-diameter brick-built sewer beneath Dens Road, between its junctions with Dura Street and Arthurstone Terrace.

“This section of the road is required to be closed for the duration of the repair work which is currently estimated to be ongoing until the end of September 2024.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to apologise for the need to close a section of Dens Road.

“We are working closely with our supply chain and other partners to coordinate a complex repair to the water main and sewer so that the road can be reopened safely towards the end of September.

“Our team will continue to work with Dundee City Council to ensure the traffic management arrangements work as smoothly as possible and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes and ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time when possible.”

Xplore Dundee bus services 1, 2, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32 and 33 are being diverted as a result of the closure of Dens Road.