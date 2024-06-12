Section of Dens Road in Dundee to stay shut for FOUR months for ‘complex’ roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Section of Dens Road in Dundee to stay shut for FOUR months for ‘complex’ roadworks

Repairs to a sewer and water main are forcing eight city bus routes to be diverted.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The roadworks on Dens Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A section of Dens Road in Dundee is to stay shut for four months for “complex” roadworks.

The busy route was forced to shut last week due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water has since discovered major repairs are needed to both the main and the sewer at the site.

It says the closure – between Arthurstone Terrace and Dura Street – is now set to stay in place until late September meaning that with the road having been shut since June 3, the closure will have been in place for four months when it reopens.

Eight city bus routes are being diverted due to the roadworks.

Dens Road roadworks to continue until September 2024

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following investigations on site, Scottish Water has confirmed that complex repairs are required for the area’s water main as well as the 700mm-diameter brick-built sewer beneath Dens Road, between its junctions with Dura Street and Arthurstone Terrace.

“This section of the road is required to be closed for the duration of the repair work which is currently estimated to be ongoing until the end of September 2024.”

The spokesperson added: “We would like to apologise for the need to close a section of Dens Road.

Traffic from Dura Street cannot turn left onto Dens Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We are working closely with our supply chain and other partners to coordinate a complex repair to the water main and sewer so that the road can be reopened safely towards the end of September.

“Our team will continue to work with Dundee City Council to ensure the traffic management arrangements work as smoothly as possible and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes and ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time when possible.”

Xplore Dundee bus services 1, 2, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32 and 33 are being diverted as a result of the closure of Dens Road.

Conversation