Police and paramedics at three-vehicle crash near Cupar

Police and paramedics are attending a three-vehicle crash near Cupar.

Officers were called to the A91 East Road at around 2:10pm.

The road remains open, but police are warning drivers to beware of debris.

Dramatic photos shared on social media show a car that appears to have been hit from behind.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday we received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A91 East Road near Cupar.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

