Police and paramedics at three-vehicle crash near Cupar

Dramatic photos show a car that appears to have been hit from behind.

By Lindsey Hamilton
crash A91 near Cupar
The crash on the A91 near Cupar. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Police and paramedics are attending a three-vehicle crash near Cupar.

Officers were called to the A91 East Road at around 2:10pm.

The road remains open, but police are warning drivers to beware of debris.

A91 crash near Cupar
Emergency services remain at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Dramatic photos shared on social media show a car that appears to have been hit from behind.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday we received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A91 East Road near Cupar.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation