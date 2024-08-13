EXCLUSIVE: Meshack Ubochioma on Dundee United ‘goosebumps’, Babunski battles and why No.70?

Meshack Ubochioma recalls how his Zalaegerszeg side would pinpoint David Babunski as the dangerman when they crossed swords in Hungary.

Now, the Nigerian winger cannot wait to link-up with the Macedonian maestro in the colours of Dundee United.

Babunski, 30, was a marked man during his two seasons with Debrecen and Mezokovesd. Following a blistering start to his Tannadice career, it is easy to see why.

The Barcelona academy graduate has already notched three goals (four, if considering the pre-season friendly against Luton Town) and has been handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Ross Docherty.

If Ubochioma can hit the ground running in the same manner, 22-year-old will be a smash hit.

“I played against David Babunski for two seasons – we were opponents, first with Debrecen and then Mezokovesd,” he told Courier Sport.

“He was always so dangerous, and the coach would always pinpoint him as a key player. We analysed him a lot!

“Trying to get him out of the game was always a major part of our plan, and a way the result could be better for us.

“For me, it is an honour to be in the same team as him. I am really confident, as a winger and striker, that he has the quality to find me when I attack. It is great to play in the same team as him now – and NOT as opponents.”

Ubochioma: I’ve been looking for my next step

While a brief cameo against Ross County was a rather forgettable start to life at United for Ubochioma – especially given the disappointment of conceding a late leveller in a 1-1 draw – he is now realising a boyhood aim.

A former trialist with French giants PSG as a Nigeria youth international, Ubochioma caught the eye of Zalaegerszeg and earned a switch to Hungary in 2021.

After a goal-laden loan in Slovenia with NK Nafta, he was afforded a chance to star for his parent club. He repaid them by helping Zalaegerszeg to its first ever Hungarian Cup win in 2022/23, starting the final.

However, getting a move to British football was always on his radar.

“After playing for the youth national team, I got an offer to come and try out with PSG,” recalled Ubochioma. “Most of the senior team players were not back from holiday yet, but I trained with some – not the big, big ones though!

“I spent a few weeks there and, after that, I got a call from Hungary to sign and start my career there. It was a great journey for me as a young player. To go straight into a first team in Europe was a big step for me.

“But I always have belief, and I’ve been looking for my next step.

“Playing in the UK was always a big ambition of mine. I always wanted to play here since I was a kid and I want to make the most of the opportunity.”

Ubochioma: Dundee derby gave me goosebumps

Ubochioma’s arrival was confirmed less than 24 hours before United’s Premiership curtain-raiser against Dundee, albeit the wait for his registration to be transferred by the Hungarian FA meant that he was unable to feature in that showdown.

But he lapped up every moment of a thrilling 2-2 draw at a raucous Tannadice and, with a potential home debut on the cards against St Mirren this weekend, he is desperate to experience that atmosphere.

“I hope to get more minutes and play at Tannadice, and hopefully give the fans what they want from me,” continued Ubochioma.

“I was at the Dundee derby and the atmosphere gave me goosebumps – great fans and an amazing stadium. I want to be part of that.

“What type of player will the fans see? A fantastic player, I hope!

“No, I am pushing myself to get better, now that I am playing again. In the future, I think they will see what sort of player I am. I know what I can bring.”

Hat-tricks aplenty with No.70

With Ubochioma sporting the highest squad number since Maxime Biamou wore 94 on his back in 2021/22, it begs a final question: why No.70?

“In my first year in senior football (on loan at NK Nafta), I was given the No.70,” he added. “I scored 12 goals in 18 games in Slovenia – including two hat-tricks – so, since then I’ve thought: “It’s working for me!”

“I’ve asked to wear it at every club since.”