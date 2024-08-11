5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer and Adeboyega debut assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer and Adeboyega debut assessed

Courier Sport analyses the talking points emanating from the Terrors' 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Dundee United favourite David Babunski leads the applause for the away fans
David Babunski leads the applause for the away fans. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United endured injury-time heartbreak as Ronan Hale struck to earn Ross County a share of the spoils in Dingwall.

United survived a poor first half, with Jack Walton saving an Eamonn Brophy penalty kick, and took the lead after the interval courtesy of a cool David Babunski finish.

But Hale pounced after 95 minutes to ensure a second successive draw on the Tangerines’ return to the Premiership.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

Jim Goodwin’s tactical change

It speaks to County’s first-half dominance that United boss Goodwin was forced into a tactical switch with 30 minutes on the clock, switching from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 in a bid to firm up the midfield. It was a game-changing switch, and much-needed.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at Ross County
Goodwin make a tactical tweak in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Until that point, County’s narrow 4-2-2-2 – clearly intended to steamroll through the engine room – was completely dominant, with ex-United man Scott Allardice and Aidan Denholm running the show.

Initially, Miller Thomson was brought into the heart of the pitch. However, Vicko Sevelj was given that role at the break and linked up brilliantly with Craig Sibbald and Babunski.

The Croatian was arguably the best player on the pitch in the second half, intelligently plugging gaps, winning tackles and aerial duels, and calmly circulating possession.

A second impressive showing in a row from Sevelj after his display against Dundee.

Dundee United defender Vicko Sevelj
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, had a super second half against County. Image: SNS

How to stop the midfield duo from being overrun in his preferred 3-4-3 remains a conundrum Goodwin must solve – albeit there were signs of promise against the Dee – but this at least showcased a decent Plan B.

Will Ferry: Quietly United’s signing of the summer?

Babunski rippled the net for the third time this season on Saturday and oozes calmness and class.

Kristijan Trapanovski boasts four goals in six outings (and a rather catchy Bruce Springsteen-based terrace chant in his honour).

Walton saved a spot-kick to make amends for his own error, before making a host of other decent stops.

Jort van der Sande, Meshack Ubochioma and Richard Odada have a certain unknown intrigue.

However, it will be no surprise if, come next May, we are reflecting on Will Ferry as United’s best bit of business.

Dundee United's Will Will Ferry never stopped running against County
Will Ferry never stopped running against County. Image: SNS

He has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water, embracing the speed, physicality and graft required – while still finding time to showcase his ability on the ball.

His solo assist for Babunski’s opener in Dingwall was outstanding.

And while it is seen by some as a modern affectation, his driving run and excellent pass in the build-up to Thomson’s goal against Dundee is the reason “pre-assists” are worth consideration. His role in that strike merits recognition.

Even as United struggled in periods against County, Ferry rarely lost a challenge or misplaced a pass.

It is easy to see why Blackpool fought to hard to secure his signature from Cheltenham over the summer, and why United were delirious to get the deal over the line.

Defensive error was not in keeping with stubborn showing

Goodwin was still fizzing as he addressed the assembled media in the Highlands, describing himself as “extremely angry and frustrated” at the manner of Hale’s agonising leveller.

The feeling was only exacerbated by the fact United had been relatively resilient and organised – particularly after beefing up the midfield. They seemed to have weathered the storm.

Ross County's Ronan Hale fires home the leveller
Hale fires home the leveller. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt, selected ahead of Ross Graham, was good throughout and made a couple of cracking blocks with the Tangerines were under the cosh in the opening 45, most notably to thwart Denholm.

Declan Gallagher won everything in the air and was vocal as he sought to help Emmanuel Adeboyega through his Terrors debut.

Adeboyega, as we’ll discuss more below, had a testing introduction to proceedings before settling. Sevelj was having an excellent game. 

And when County sent on Alex Samuel and Jordan White to join Hale – Don Cowie sounding the bugle – United managed to repel the bombardment.

However, no-one covered themselves in glory for Hale’s goal, with Gallagher, Sevelj and Richard Odada all challenging White for the same ball before Samuel skipped past Holt too easily to tee up the unmarked Irishman.

Ronan Hale, right, was a constant menace
Hale, right, was a constant menace. Image: Shutterstock.

A fine goal from a County perspective; one that smacked of panic and poor decision-making from United’s.

No win – but a different Dundee United

United didn’t leave Dingwall with a victory and the nature of the last-minute leveller means there will be lingering annoyance.

But it’s worth noting that County have lost just one of their last 12 games on home soil stretching back to last season, including a win over Rangers.

“Tough place to go” is not a hollow platitude.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more
Jim Goodwin demands more. Image: SNS

Also, this was United’s first visit to the Global Energy Stadium since February 2023 – a 4-0 defeat that would prove to be Liam Fox’s last as head coach and Tony Asghar’s last as sporting director.

Admittedly, that is a staggeringly low bar to clear – legitimately one of the most lamentable performances in the club’s recent history – but the change in mentality in 18 months is to be welcomed.

While they won’t win every week, it is clear this is a side that will harry, press and scrap for a result. Tidy up the imperfections, and that’s a decent platform from which to build.

Emmanuel Adeboyega under the microscope

Welcome to Scottish football.

Given the effort put into tempting Adeboyega north of the border, his impressive stint with Walsall last term and the regard with which his is held by Norwich City, he’ll be a key man for United.

But this was a baptism of fire for the big Irishman.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was given an immediate debut.
Adegboyega was given an immediate debut. Image: SNS

Pitched straight into the starting line-up following just a couple of training sessions, on-loan Hearts midfielder Denholm and Hale gave him a particularly testing time.

He was robbed by Hale on the right touchline, allowing his compatriot to surge forward and flash a shot narrowly wide of the post. A booking for hauling down the same man swiftly followed.

A shuddering head knock which required several minutes of treatment in the second half rather summed up a bruising introduction to the Premiership.

However, Adeboyega showed fine character and maturity to settle after the break and, amid incessant pressing and increased physicality as County chased an equaliser, some of his defensive work was solid enough.

Plenty more to come from him, no doubt.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure.
Jim Goodwin slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak
4
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action…
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City
2
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee…
David Babunski leads out Dundee United on derby day
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski 'honoured' to wear Dundee United armband as Tannadice arrival 'falls in…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON'T stop…

Conversation