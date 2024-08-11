5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer and Adeboyega debut assessed

Dundee United endured injury-time heartbreak as Ronan Hale struck to earn Ross County a share of the spoils in Dingwall.

United survived a poor first half, with Jack Walton saving an Eamonn Brophy penalty kick, and took the lead after the interval courtesy of a cool David Babunski finish.

But Hale pounced after 95 minutes to ensure a second successive draw on the Tangerines’ return to the Premiership.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

Jim Goodwin’s tactical change

It speaks to County’s first-half dominance that United boss Goodwin was forced into a tactical switch with 30 minutes on the clock, switching from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 in a bid to firm up the midfield. It was a game-changing switch, and much-needed.

Until that point, County’s narrow 4-2-2-2 – clearly intended to steamroll through the engine room – was completely dominant, with ex-United man Scott Allardice and Aidan Denholm running the show.

Initially, Miller Thomson was brought into the heart of the pitch. However, Vicko Sevelj was given that role at the break and linked up brilliantly with Craig Sibbald and Babunski.

The Croatian was arguably the best player on the pitch in the second half, intelligently plugging gaps, winning tackles and aerial duels, and calmly circulating possession.

A second impressive showing in a row from Sevelj after his display against Dundee.

How to stop the midfield duo from being overrun in his preferred 3-4-3 remains a conundrum Goodwin must solve – albeit there were signs of promise against the Dee – but this at least showcased a decent Plan B.

Will Ferry: Quietly United’s signing of the summer?

Babunski rippled the net for the third time this season on Saturday and oozes calmness and class.

Kristijan Trapanovski boasts four goals in six outings (and a rather catchy Bruce Springsteen-based terrace chant in his honour).

Walton saved a spot-kick to make amends for his own error, before making a host of other decent stops.

Jort van der Sande, Meshack Ubochioma and Richard Odada have a certain unknown intrigue.

However, it will be no surprise if, come next May, we are reflecting on Will Ferry as United’s best bit of business.

He has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water, embracing the speed, physicality and graft required – while still finding time to showcase his ability on the ball.

His solo assist for Babunski’s opener in Dingwall was outstanding.

And while it is seen by some as a modern affectation, his driving run and excellent pass in the build-up to Thomson’s goal against Dundee is the reason “pre-assists” are worth consideration. His role in that strike merits recognition.

Even as United struggled in periods against County, Ferry rarely lost a challenge or misplaced a pass.

It is easy to see why Blackpool fought to hard to secure his signature from Cheltenham over the summer, and why United were delirious to get the deal over the line.

Defensive error was not in keeping with stubborn showing

Goodwin was still fizzing as he addressed the assembled media in the Highlands, describing himself as “extremely angry and frustrated” at the manner of Hale’s agonising leveller.

The feeling was only exacerbated by the fact United had been relatively resilient and organised – particularly after beefing up the midfield. They seemed to have weathered the storm.

Kevin Holt, selected ahead of Ross Graham, was good throughout and made a couple of cracking blocks with the Tangerines were under the cosh in the opening 45, most notably to thwart Denholm.

Declan Gallagher won everything in the air and was vocal as he sought to help Emmanuel Adeboyega through his Terrors debut.

Adeboyega, as we’ll discuss more below, had a testing introduction to proceedings before settling. Sevelj was having an excellent game.

And when County sent on Alex Samuel and Jordan White to join Hale – Don Cowie sounding the bugle – United managed to repel the bombardment.

However, no-one covered themselves in glory for Hale’s goal, with Gallagher, Sevelj and Richard Odada all challenging White for the same ball before Samuel skipped past Holt too easily to tee up the unmarked Irishman.

A fine goal from a County perspective; one that smacked of panic and poor decision-making from United’s.

No win – but a different Dundee United

United didn’t leave Dingwall with a victory and the nature of the last-minute leveller means there will be lingering annoyance.

But it’s worth noting that County have lost just one of their last 12 games on home soil stretching back to last season, including a win over Rangers.

“Tough place to go” is not a hollow platitude.

Also, this was United’s first visit to the Global Energy Stadium since February 2023 – a 4-0 defeat that would prove to be Liam Fox’s last as head coach and Tony Asghar’s last as sporting director.

Admittedly, that is a staggeringly low bar to clear – legitimately one of the most lamentable performances in the club’s recent history – but the change in mentality in 18 months is to be welcomed.

While they won’t win every week, it is clear this is a side that will harry, press and scrap for a result. Tidy up the imperfections, and that’s a decent platform from which to build.

Emmanuel Adeboyega under the microscope

Welcome to Scottish football.

Given the effort put into tempting Adeboyega north of the border, his impressive stint with Walsall last term and the regard with which his is held by Norwich City, he’ll be a key man for United.

But this was a baptism of fire for the big Irishman.

Pitched straight into the starting line-up following just a couple of training sessions, on-loan Hearts midfielder Denholm and Hale gave him a particularly testing time.

He was robbed by Hale on the right touchline, allowing his compatriot to surge forward and flash a shot narrowly wide of the post. A booking for hauling down the same man swiftly followed.

A shuddering head knock which required several minutes of treatment in the second half rather summed up a bruising introduction to the Premiership.

However, Adeboyega showed fine character and maturity to settle after the break and, amid incessant pressing and increased physicality as County chased an equaliser, some of his defensive work was solid enough.

Plenty more to come from him, no doubt.