Jim Goodwin slams ‘unacceptable’ Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak

Jim Goodwin has slammed the “unacceptable” manner of Ronan Hale’s leveller in Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Ross County.

The United goal lived a charmed life in the first period, with Jack Walton saving an Eamonn Brophy penalty and the Tangerines turning in a performance that Goodwin described as “a shadow” of their showing against Dundee.

However, David Babunski broke the deadlock in the second period and United turned in a far more competitive showing after the break, only for that good work to be undone five minutes into injury time.

Jordan White caused havoc as he battled for a hopeful shell forward, allowing Alex Samuel to surge into the box and find an unmarked Hale to fire home from close-range.

Goodwin fumed: “I’m extremely angry and frustrated at how we concede the equaliser. To be 1-0 up and in the fifth minute of injury time, we should see the game through.

“There are three of our guys competing for one ball with Jordan White. We’ve got to manage that situation so much better. We end up with a 2 v 1 situation in the middle of the goal and we’re marking space when we should be marking the player.

“It’s unacceptable at this level – you make those mistakes and you get punished.”

Spot-kick drama

United made just one change from the side that played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dundee last weekend, with Emmanuel Adegboyega replacing Ross Graham for a quickfire debut after joining on loan from Norwich City.

Fellow new arrival Meshack Ubochioma was among the substitutes.

United almost claimed the lead with 13 SECONDS on the clock.

Miller Thomson blocked a Will Nightingale clearance from County’s kick-off, allowing Jort van der Sande to hare through on goal, round keeper Ross Laidlaw and square to Thomson for a tap-in.

However, a rush of blood to the head saw the teenager lash wildly over the bar.

County were handed a first opportunity to threaten when Babunski uncharacteristically handed possession to Scott Allardice. The ex-United kid fed Hale, but the Irishman’s drive was blocked.

The Staggies earned a penalty when Walton spilled a tame Scott Allardice drive and, in his desperation to grab the follow-up, he felled Hale. However, the Terrors’ No.1 made amends with a smart low stop to thwart Brophy’s spot-kick.

Goodwin added: “He certainly made amends. He knows himself that he should do better with the initial shot. It’s got to stick.

“But he makes a great save – Brophy has hit the penalty quite well, but Jack gets down with a strong hand.”

Aidan Denholm and Hale threatened as County dominated the remainder of the half, with Goodwin switching to an orthodox 3-5-2 in a bid to bolster the engine room after half-an-hour.

A game of two halves

Having survived a Staggies onslaught in the first period, United took just three minutes of the second to make the hosts pay for their wastefulness.

Will Ferry surged into the County box before showing the wherewithal to find Babunski, who coolly passed the ball into the corner of Laidlaw’s net from 14 yards. Class personified from the stand-in skipper.

A central-midfield three of Babunski, Vicko Sevelj and Craig Sibbald was giving the visitors far more control in the heart of the battle.

“I thought Vicko was outstanding going into the middle of the park,” noted Goodwin. “He did the exact job we needed from him in terms of being disciplined and being the holding midfielder.

“He won tackles, broke things up and kept it simple.”

Goodwin: Would could have the perfect 6

As County struggled to carve out any clear opportunities, Kristijan Trapanovski and substitute Louis Moult had efforts on goal for the visitors.

The arrivals of Samuel and White signalled an aerial bombardment from Don Cowie’s troops.

And the pressure paid dividends deep into seven minutes of injury time, with Samuel dribbling into the box and fizzing a fine delivery across the face of goal for Hale to slam home.

Goodwin rued: “We’re sitting here with two points when we really could have six.”