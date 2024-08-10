Jim Goodwin slams ‘unacceptable’ Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin slams ‘unacceptable’ Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak

United claimed a 1-1 draw in the Highlands.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure.
Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has slammed the “unacceptable” manner of Ronan Hale’s leveller in Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Ross County.

The United goal lived a charmed life in the first period, with Jack Walton saving an Eamonn Brophy penalty and the Tangerines turning in a performance that Goodwin described as “a shadow” of their showing against Dundee.

However, David Babunski broke the deadlock in the second period and United turned in a far more competitive showing after the break, only for that good work to be undone five minutes into injury time.

Jordan White caused havoc as he battled for a hopeful shell forward, allowing Alex Samuel to surge into the box and find an unmarked Hale to fire home from close-range.

Ross County's Ronan Hale fires home the leveller
Hale fires home the leveller. Image: SNS

Goodwin fumed: “I’m extremely angry and frustrated at how we concede the equaliser. To be 1-0 up and in the fifth minute of injury time, we should see the game through.

“There are three of our guys competing for one ball with Jordan White. We’ve got to manage that situation so much better. We end up with a 2 v 1 situation in the middle of the goal and we’re marking space when we should be marking the player.

“It’s unacceptable at this level – you make those mistakes and you get punished.”

Spot-kick drama

United made just one change from the side that played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dundee last weekend, with Emmanuel Adegboyega replacing Ross Graham for a quickfire debut after joining on loan from Norwich City.

Fellow new arrival Meshack Ubochioma was among the substitutes.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was given an immediate debut.
Adegboyega was given an immediate debut. Image: SNS

United almost claimed the lead with 13 SECONDS on the clock.

Miller Thomson blocked a Will Nightingale clearance from County’s kick-off, allowing Jort van der Sande to hare through on goal, round keeper Ross Laidlaw and square to Thomson for a tap-in.

However, a rush of blood to the head saw the teenager lash wildly over the bar.

County were handed a first opportunity to threaten when Babunski uncharacteristically handed possession to Scott Allardice. The ex-United kid fed Hale, but the Irishman’s drive was blocked.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton denies Eamonn Brophy from the penalty spot
Jack Walton denies Eamonn Brophy from the penalty spot. Image: SNS

The Staggies earned a penalty when Walton spilled a tame Scott Allardice drive and, in his desperation to grab the follow-up, he felled Hale. However, the Terrors’ No.1 made amends with a smart low stop to thwart Brophy’s spot-kick.

Goodwin added: “He certainly made amends. He knows himself that he should do better with the initial shot. It’s got to stick.

“But he makes a great save – Brophy has hit the penalty quite well, but Jack gets down with a strong hand.”

Aidan Denholm and Hale threatened as County dominated the remainder of the half, with Goodwin switching to an orthodox 3-5-2 in a bid to bolster the engine room after half-an-hour.

A game of two halves

Having survived a Staggies onslaught in the first period, United took just three minutes of the second to make the hosts pay for their wastefulness.

Will Ferry surged into the County box before showing the wherewithal to find Babunski, who coolly passed the ball into the corner of Laidlaw’s net from 14 yards. Class personified from the stand-in skipper.

David Babunski celebrates his third competitive goal for the Tangerines
Babunski celebrates his third competitive goal for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

A central-midfield three of Babunski, Vicko Sevelj and Craig Sibbald was giving the visitors far more control in the heart of the battle.

“I thought Vicko was outstanding going into the middle of the park,” noted Goodwin. “He did the exact job we needed from him in terms of being disciplined and being the holding midfielder.

“He won tackles, broke things up and kept it simple.”

Goodwin: Would could have the perfect 6

As County struggled to carve out any clear opportunities, Kristijan Trapanovski and substitute Louis Moult had efforts on goal for the visitors.

The arrivals of Samuel and White signalled an aerial bombardment from Don Cowie’s troops.

And the pressure paid dividends deep into seven minutes of injury time, with Samuel dribbling into the box and fizzing a fine delivery across the face of goal for Hale to slam home.

Ronan Hale, right, was a constant menace
Hale, right, was a constant menace. Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin rued: “We’re sitting here with two points when we really could have six.”

More from Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action…
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City
2
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street revamped for new season with double dose of Dundee…
David Babunski leads out Dundee United on derby day
EXCLUSIVE: David Babunski 'honoured' to wear Dundee United armband as Tannadice arrival 'falls in…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Liam Grimshaw Dundee United exit latest as Jim Goodwin says transfer business WON'T stop…
Dundee United fans march to Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and United rivalry bonds our city – I was surprised at…
11

Conversation