Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action last season explained

Courier Sport offers the lowdown on United's 10th summer signing from David Babunski and Jim Goodwin.

Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

Meshack Ubochioma is a gifted game changer with the ability to unlock defences and get on the scoresheet.

That is the view of Dundee United midfielder David Babunski, who crossed swords with the Nigerian flyer in Hungarian football.

Ubochioma, 22, became the Tangerines’ 10th new signing of the summer last weekend, adding direct running, trickery and a goal threat from the right wing to the Terrors’ ranks.

He arrives following a couple of seasons with Zalaegerszeg, during which time Babunski was plying his trade with top-tier rivals Mezokovesd – and he couldn’t help but be impressed by the maverick wide-man.

David Babunski.
David Babunski, pictured, is relishing his reunion with Ubochioma. Image: SNS

“I knew Meshack (Ubochioma) because we played against each other several times in Hungarian football,” the Macedonian midfielder told Courier Sport. “I was very glad to see him arrive at Dundee United.

“He is a great player and can add a lot of things to our game.

“I always remember him as someone capable of making a difference. He could start games or, sometimes, he would come from the bench and change the match and create or score the winning goal.

“Hopefully, we will get him fit as soon as possible and he can show his quality to the supporters.”

A change of shape and a change of fortunes

Despite the heartening reviews, Ubochioma checks in at Tannadice following a frustrating campaign.

A change of manager at Zalaegerszeg saw a tactical tweak that left Ubochioma out in the cold, starting just five games all season.

But United boss Jim Goodwin is confident the promising youngster can recapture the form that saw him dazzle in 2022/23, establishing himself as a pivotal part of the Zalaegerszeg side that won the Hungarian Cup for the first time in its history.

Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home.
Meshack Ubochioma in his new home. Image: DUndee United FC

“There was a change of head coach last season,” explained Goodwin. “The new coach came in and changed the system to a 3-5-2 without wingers.

“He is not a wing back or a striker – but he is still the same player, and we are looking to get him back to previous levels.

“The stuff we have mainly looked at is from the 2022/23 season, when he was one of the best attacking players in the league.”

Meshack Ubochioma, left, in action in Hungary a friendly against Milan.
Ubochioma, left, in action in Hungary. Image: Shutterstock

Goodwin added: “He has raw pace and a bit of trickery. He can go either way and is always positive, like (Kristijan) Trapanovski on the other side.

He suits the way we play – 3-4-3 with the inverted wingers, with the wing backs coming out the outside – and it gives us a good balance.”

Goodwin: Double and triple sessions for Ubochioma

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is all smiles ahead of the visit of the Dee
Goodwin will put Ubochioma through his paces. Image: SNS

Ubochioma is now effectively being subjected to a quickfire mini pre-season. Double and triple sessions are the order of the day after joining up with the group on Monday.

But while his sharpness is some way behind his new teammates, he WILL be in the match-day squad to face Ross County on Saturday.

“He trained on Monday with the group for the first time,” confirmed Goodwin. “It is now about getting him up to speed. He will be doing double and triple sessions, and hopefully we can get him some sort of involvement at the weekend.

“He will be in the squad and hopefully he will make his debut.”

Miller Thomson soaks up the acclaim
The man with the jersey: Miller Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.

However, Goodwin noted pointedly: “Miller Thomson played in that position on Saturday, and he was brilliant. He has the jersey at the moment.”

Conversation