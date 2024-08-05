Jim Goodwin rues Meshack Ubochioma delay as ‘Brexit carnage’ leaves Dundee United arrival chasing fitness

Jim Goodwin has lamented the red tape wrangle that delayed the arrival of Meshack Ubochioma by several weeks.

The United boss has revealed that a deal was in place to recruit the Nigerian winger from Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg in July, but the wait for his visa proved a protracted and frustrating one for Tannadice chiefs.

As such, Ubochioma – like fellow summer signing Richard Odada – will now play catch-up as he bids to reach full fitness. He will, however, be eligible for the match-day squad against Ross County on Saturday.

“Meshack was training with his previous club until about three weeks ago,” he explained. “The deal between us and them was actually concluded back then.

“However, the visa process – after the carnage of Brexit – means it is hard to get these players from European sides into the country.

“This one has dragged on. We did all we could with our lawyers, but we are dealing with people in foreign countries. It is not as big a priority for them as it is for us!

“We would have liked him in three of four weeks ago. But he is here now and we now need to work on his fitness to get him up to speed.”

Jim Goodwin explains captain’s armband switch

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists he wants a team full of leaders after declaring who wears the skipper’s armband “neither here nor there”.

Ross Docherty remains club captain at Tannadice but the vocal, experienced David Babunski took on that role in his absence in Sunday afternoon’s Dundee derby.

Craig Sibbald had previously been captain during the Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Goodwin explained: “Ross Docherty is our captain. (Craig) Sibbald had it in pre-season, but he is not the most vocal. He leads by example and is a good team player.

“(David) Babunski is a bit more vocal and is going to be a big player for us, albeit I don’t think we saw the best of him on Sunday because it was so intense in the middle of the park.

“I could give it (the armband) to (Declan) Gallagher, (Kevin) Holt, (Ross) Graham or a number of players in the squad. The armband is neither here nor there. I want leaders all over the park.”