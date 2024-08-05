Jim Goodwin rues Meshack Ubochioma delay as ‘Brexit carnage’ leaves Dundee United arrival chasing fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin rues Meshack Ubochioma delay as ‘Brexit carnage’ leaves Dundee United arrival chasing fitness

Goodwin has revealed that the Tangerines had secured a deal for the Nigerian in July.

Meshack Ubochioma hopes to make an impact at Dundee United
Meshack Ubochioma hopes to make an impact at United. Image: Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lamented the red tape wrangle that delayed the arrival of Meshack Ubochioma by several weeks.

The United boss has revealed that a deal was in place to recruit the Nigerian winger from Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg in July, but the wait for his visa proved a protracted and frustrating one for Tannadice chiefs.

As such, Ubochioma – like fellow summer signing Richard Odada – will now play catch-up as he bids to reach full fitness. He will, however, be eligible for the match-day squad against Ross County on Saturday.

A focused Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin was left frustrated. Image: SNS

“Meshack was training with his previous club until about three weeks ago,” he explained. “The deal between us and them was actually concluded back then.

“However, the visa process – after the carnage of Brexit – means it is hard to get these players from European sides into the country.

“This one has dragged on. We did all we could with our lawyers, but we are dealing with people in foreign countries. It is not as big a priority for them as it is for us!

We would have liked him in three of four weeks ago. But he is here now and we now need to work on his fitness to get him up to speed.”

Jim Goodwin explains captain’s armband switch

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists he wants a team full of leaders after declaring who wears the skipper’s armband “neither here nor there”.

Ross Docherty remains club captain at Tannadice but the vocal, experienced David Babunski took on that role in his absence in Sunday afternoon’s Dundee derby.

Craig Sibbald had previously been captain during the Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Dundee United's David Babunski, sporting the armband, gets stuck in on derby day
David Babunski, sporting the armband, gets stuck in on derby day. Image: SNS

Goodwin explained: “Ross Docherty is our captain. (Craig) Sibbald had it in pre-season, but he is not the most vocal. He leads by example and is a good team player.

“(David) Babunski is a bit more vocal and is going to be a big player for us, albeit I don’t think we saw the best of him on Sunday because it was so intense in the middle of the park.

“I could give it (the armband) to (Declan) Gallagher, (Kevin) Holt, (Ross) Graham or a number of players in the squad. The armband is neither here nor there. I want leaders all over the park.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United and Tony Watt are drifting apart – now they should…
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over pyrotechnic at Dundee derby
Miller Thomson soaks up the acclaim
4 Dundee United talking points: A derby of 2 defining moments as magic Miller…
5
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Jim Goodwin says derby draw 'feels like defeat' as Dundee United boss talks Tony…
14
Grandfather, son and grandson all named Ryan Paterson ahead of the derby
Best pictures of Dundee and United fans as city comes alive for derby day
Dundee United fans.
Scenes from Snug Bar in Dundee as United fans march to Tannadice
12
Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin welcomes 'exciting talent'
5
Meshack Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make move for winger Meshack Ubochioma as Jim Goodwin eyes signing…
Boyhood Dundee United fan Ross Graham
Ross Graham recalls 3 unforgettable derbies as Dundee United ace bids to extend 20…
Dundee will welcome United onto the pitch at Tannadice ahead of Sunday's clash. Image: SNS
Dundee to give rivals United guard of honour ahead of derby curtain raiser
2

Conversation