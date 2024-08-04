Jim Goodwin says derby draw ‘feels like defeat’ as Dundee United boss talks Tony Watt’s future and being targeted by ‘three or four coins’

Jim Goodwin has lamented costly missteps at both ends of the pitch as Dundee United were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against Dundee.

The Tangerines were outstanding in the first half against their city foes.

They carved open the Dark Blues with a wonderfully well-worked opener involving Miller Thomson, David Babunski and Jort van der Sande. Kristijan Trapanovski added the final touch with a clinical close-range finish.

Dundee hit back through Seb Palmer-Houlden, with the Dee taking advantage of a quick turnover of possession on the flank.

However, Goodwin’s charges went in at the break 2-1 up courtesy of a magic moment from Thomson, with the teenager – a gutsy selection by the United boss – ghosted in at the back post to convert a terrific Vicko Sevelj cross.

United should have extended their lead when Trapanovski was sent haring through on goal in the second half, taking advantage of a bizarre Dundee defensive set-up from their own attacking corner-kick that allowed the Macedonian a free run at goal.

However, the winger sought to dink home a finish rather than round the onrushing Jon McCracken, who was in no-man’s land.

“Audacious” Trapanovski

“We’re disappointed, particularly when you look at that big moment at 2-1 where we caught Dundee on the counterattack and Trapanovski was through one-on-one,” said Goodwin.

“I’m not going to be over-critical of him because I thought he had a terrific game.

“But the goalkeeper was about 18-20 yards out, so I would have preferred had he knocked the ball past the goalkeeper and rounded him and tapped it in – but he went for the audacious chip.

“It nearly came off, but I suppose you must give credit to the defending Dundee player (Lyall Cameron) for not giving up on it and getting back to clear it off the line just in time.

“If that goes in, it’s 3-1 and Dundee would have had a big mountain to climb.”

Goodwin: It feels like a defeat

Instead, Luke McCowan levelled from the penalty spot after Simon Murray was felled in the box by Ross Graham – the only error from an otherwise excellent showing by the Tangerines’ academy graduate.

“The back three were outstanding all day until that one moment of poor decision making, when we got caught the wrong side defensively,” he added. “It all got a bit desperate after that, which leads to the penalty.”

Curtis Main and Richard Odada both passed up good chances to secure all three points for their sides – but the spoils were ultimately shared following an excellent spectacle in the first Dundee derby in two years. A welcome return.

He continued: “I thought it was a good advert for the Scottish Premiership. It was two teams going at it; a great game for the city and both sets of supporters. But we are disappointed, and it feels a little bit like a defeat.”

Goodwin: Coins were aimed in my direction

Goodwin, however, revealed he was targeted by “three or four” missiles.

Will Ferry was caught by the Sky Sports cameras handing a coin back to the match officials in front of the away fans.

And Goodwin stated that – not for the first time during his tenure as United boss – objects were thrown in his direction.

Goodwin added: “I’ve had three or four (coins) chucked at me throughout the game.

“I spoke to the security guys downstairs and no doubt they’ll stick a report into the SFA. It’s disappointing and it’s not the first time it’s happened here, with the fans behind the dugout.

“Last time we were in the Premiership, when Aberdeen were here, I got about 68 pence worth of change that day that went straight into the wee man’s piggy bank. Higher value coins next time please!”

He added: “It’s a game full of emotion but we don’t want that. I thought both sets of fans created a great atmosphere but there are always a couple of people that let some sets of supporters down.”

Tony Watt future addressed

Meanwhile, the United boss is adamant Tony Watt’s United career is NOT necessarily over despite the frontman being left out of the Tangerines’ squad, deleting his X account and removing all reference to the Terrors from his Instagram biography.

Goodwin added: “Tony’s still part of the squad, he’s still available. He’s still under contract at Dundee United. We only have a matchday squad of 20 unfortunately and Tony wasn’t part of that today.”