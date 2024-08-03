Ross Graham recalls 3 unforgettable derbies as Dundee United ace bids to extend 20 YEAR record

Twenty years since Dundee’s last win at Tannadice.

“I was aware of the record,” smiles Dundee United defender Ross Graham, who will be part of the Tangerines side charged with extending that sequence of results.

As he should be.

Until turning full-time at Tannadice, Graham was at many of those derbies, luxuriating in some magic moments from his seat in the upper tier of the George Fox Stand.

Having penned a new contract this summer, he continues to live a boyhood dream.

“I look back on those games with fond memories – Jaroslaw (Fojut) scoring a last-minute winner into The Shed (The Carling Stand),” he says, recalling a dramatic 1-0 win in 2014.

“You have the 6-2 wins, both times around. I was full-time here for the second one, but I experienced the other one (2015) as a fan. That was just unbelievable to be a part of it.

“So, as a fan I know how it feels for the supporters, and desperately want to win this game. From the minute we got promoted, everyone looked forward to this one.”

Butterflies

Not that playing in the Dundee derby is new to Graham.

Appropriately enough for a Blairgowrie boy and die-hard Arab, his first EVER start for United was against the Dark Blues.

He helped Tam Courts’ men to a 0-0 draw at Dens Park in February 2022. It was not a contest that will live long in the memory – except for Graham, for whom it was a momentous day.

Graham also played in the last meeting between the sides, as they played out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice more than two years ago. With Tony Watt unlikely to start this weekend, the big defender will be the ONLY United survivor from that game.

“I have been involved in two draws so hopefully I can go one better this time around,” smiled Graham.

“The 0-0 across at Dens was my first competitive start for United. I had come on as a sub on the Saturday (against Celtic) and then I came in for the derby. I am thankful to Tam Courts for giving me that opportunity.

“The feeling is still the same for this one – it is pure excitement. Even talking about it, you get the butterflies in the belly.”

Graham: New boys know what derby is about

While Graham requires no introduction to the thrill, spills and fraught tension of the Dundee derby, it will be fascinating to see how a swathe of new arrivals cope with the intensity of the clash.

The likes of Kristijan Trapanovski, David Bubanksi, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj have wasted no time in making themselves regular starters for the Tangerines and, along with Jack Walton, are likely to make their Premiership debuts.

“They will all know what a big game this is,” said Graham.

“They’ve probably done their research before signing here and can see how close the two stadiums are; even from that, you can tell how big this fixture is.

“The guys living in the city can feel it from everyone they talk to.”