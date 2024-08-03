Ross Graham recalls 3 unforgettable derbies as Dundee United ace bids to extend 20 YEAR record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham recalls 3 unforgettable derbies as Dundee United ace bids to extend 20 YEAR record

The Blairgowrie lad watched plenty of showdowns with Dundee from his seat in the George Fox Stand Upper.

Boyhood Dundee United fan Ross Graham
Ready for battle: Boyhood United fan Ross Graham. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Twenty years since Dundee’s last win at Tannadice.

“I was aware of the record,” smiles Dundee United defender Ross Graham, who will be part of the Tangerines side charged with extending that sequence of results.

As he should be.

Until turning full-time at Tannadice, Graham was at many of those derbies, luxuriating in some magic moments from his seat in the upper tier of the George Fox Stand.

Having penned a new contract this summer, he continues to live a boyhood dream.

Jaroslaw Fojut after breaking Dundee hearts a decade ago
Jaroslaw Fojut after breaking Dundee hearts a decade ago. Image: SNS

“I look back on those games with fond memories – Jaroslaw (Fojut) scoring a last-minute winner into The Shed (The Carling Stand),” he says, recalling a dramatic 1-0 win in 2014.

You have the 6-2 wins, both times around. I was full-time here for the second one, but I experienced the other one (2015) as a fan. That was just unbelievable to be a part of it.

“So, as a fan I know how it feels for the supporters, and desperately want to win this game. From the minute we got promoted, everyone looked forward to this one.”

Butterflies

Dundee United defender Ross Graham, pictured at Tannadice
Ross Graham, pictured at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Not that playing in the Dundee derby is new to Graham.

Appropriately enough for a Blairgowrie boy and die-hard Arab, his first EVER start for United was against the Dark Blues.

He helped Tam Courts’ men to a 0-0 draw at Dens Park in February 2022. It was not a contest that will live long in the memory – except for Graham, for whom it was a momentous day.

Graham also played in the last meeting between the sides, as they played out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice more than two years ago. With Tony Watt unlikely to start this weekend, the big defender will be the ONLY United survivor from that game.

Ross Graham helped to shut out Dundee on his maiden United start
Graham helped to shut out Dundee on his maiden United start. Image: SNS

“I have been involved in two draws so hopefully I can go one better this time around,” smiled Graham.

“The 0-0 across at Dens was my first competitive start for United. I had come on as a sub on the Saturday (against Celtic) and then I came in for the derby. I am thankful to Tam Courts for giving me that opportunity.

“The feeling is still the same for this one – it is pure excitement. Even talking about it, you get the butterflies in the belly.”

Graham: New boys know what derby is about

While Graham requires no introduction to the thrill, spills and fraught tension of the Dundee derby, it will be fascinating to see how a swathe of new arrivals cope with the intensity of the clash.

The likes of Kristijan Trapanovski, David Bubanksi, Will Ferry and Vicko Sevelj have wasted no time in making themselves regular starters for the Tangerines and, along with Jack Walton, are likely to make their Premiership debuts.

Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
Will Ferry is among several potential debutants on Sunday. Image: SNS

“They will all know what a big game this is,” said Graham.

“They’ve probably done their research before signing here and can see how close the two stadiums are; even from that, you can tell how big this fixture is.

“The guys living in the city can feel it from everyone they talk to.”

Conversation