4 Dundee United talking points: A derby of 2 defining moments as magic Miller grabs his chance

Courier Sport analyses the talking points from a breathless derby.

Miller Thomson soaks up the acclaim
Miller Thomson soaks up the acclaim. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Welcome back, Dundee derby.

How this fixture has been missed.

Even if it does play havoc with the blood pressure.

All of 848 days on from the previous meeting of United and the Dee, these fierce foes made up for lost time with a 2-2 thriller in front of a packed, raucous Tannadice Park; an attack on the senses.

Following a couple of 0-0 draws on Saturday, this was the Scottish Premiership truly back with a bang.

Kristijan Trapanovski and Miller Thomson found the net in the first period either side of Seb Palmer-Houlden’s strike. However, United’s dominance faded after the break and Luke McCowan ensured a share of spoils from the penalty spot.

By the time the full-time whistle blew, a share of the spoils was probably fair.

The spectacular pre-match tifo of Dundee United derby day heroes
The spectacular pre-match tifo of United derby day heroes. Image: Shutterstock.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Homegrown hero Miller Thomson grabs his big chance

While United have sought to exploit markets far and wide this summer – their 10 signings coming from eight different nations, from Kenya to the Caribbean – it was heartening to see a promising Scottish youngster dazzle.

Not only were Thomson’s movement and finish perfect to make it 2-1 to the Tangerines, but his overall performance was laudable.

From the opening minutes when he skipped past Luke Graham like he wasn’t there and picked out David Babunski with the cut-back, the winger was fearless. He fully justified a gutsy call by boss Jim Goodwin.

United re-took the lead through Miller Thomson on 23 minutes. Image: SNS
United re-took the lead through Miller Thomson on 23 minutes. Image: SNS

Thomson played a huge part in the opener, too, by intelligently drifting inside and linking up with Babunski during the build-up. It was a display of creativity and maturity, given the tactical importance of his defensive duties.

Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton have played on the right wing this term. New signing Meshack Ubochioma primarily operates there. But on this evidence, don’t discount Thomson – he has earned real consideration.

Jort van der Sande: The defensive striker

Louis Moult will have a big part to play this season; a great pro, a clinical finisher and there will undoubtedly be games this season that suit his skill set.

The selection of van der Sande in his stead – a first competitive start for the Bonaire international – was a huge decision for Goodwin. And another one that paid dividends for the United boss.

Van der Sande was unselfish and aware of his surroundings to tee up Trapanovski for the Terrors’ slick opener, while he won plenty of aerial duels and brought his teammates into the game.

He is a fine mix of technique and tenacity.

Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for United. Image: SNS

However, his defensive role was arguably even more important.

Out of possession, van der Sande dropped back into midfield and marked Dundee’s imposing engine room lynchpin Mo Sylla.

For the first hour, the former ADO den Haag forward largely caused the towering Parisien to have an afternoon to forget, pinching possession and causing him to misplace several passes.

It was the solution to one of the big questions prior to this derby: how United’s midfield two match would match up against Dundee’s three without being overrun? The answer: Jort van der Sande.

A match of two moments

There was no shortage of opportunities at Tannadice.

Curtis Main’s golden chance at the death; Richard Odada’s header wide; Babunski’s delightful chip clearing the bar and another effort from a Thomson cut-back lashed wildly over; Vicko Sevelj denied by Jon McCracken – it was end-to-end fare.

But ultimately, this will be remembered as a match of two moments.

Trapanosvki beats Jon McCracken but Lyall Cameron denies United a third. Image: SNS
Trapanosvki beats Jon McCracken but Lyall Cameron denies United a third. Image: SNS

With United leading 2-1 deep in the second half, Trapanovski was sent haring through by Thomson, with Dundee inexplicably leaving the Macedonian winger with a free run towards goal from their own attacking corner-kick.

Trapanovski, a deadly finisher so far in his United career, went for the dink rather than rounding the onrushing McCracken. Lyall Cameron scampered back to make a dramatic clearance.

Minutes later, Simon Murray spun Ross Graham to catch a long Luke Graham pass (to Tony Docherty’s credit, the switch to a more direct 4-3-3 and the introduction of Main and Tiffoney was transformative).

United’s Graham then mistimed his challenge on Murray. Following a VAR check, David Dickinson pointed to the spot.

Ross Graham mistimes his challenge on Simon Murray
Ross Graham mistimes his challenge on Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Refreshingly, Goodwin noted: “I did think it was a penalty. It wasn’t a bad tackle, but it all got a bit desperate. Murray got goal side and Rossco had to try and make a challenge and not allow Murray to have a shot.

“I thought the referee was excellent and got all the big decisions right, in a derby game like this. I can’t be critical of the referee with the decision.”

The big picture

From a United perspective, Sunday’s showdown was – to an extent – a leap into the unknown.

Sure, they had scraped through a tough Premier Sports Cup group, but the performances were not without fault. Falkirk played them off the park. A 2-2 draw against Luton showed real signs of progress but it was a friendly.

How would a team of – as it turned out – SIX Scottish Premiership debutants handle our harem scarem top-flight and, in particularly, one of its most frenetic fixtures?

And largely, it was pass marks across the board.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight.
Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away in delight. Image: SNS

Van der Sande bagged an assist, Trapanovski scored, Will Ferry was excellent, Sevelj had his best game at right wingback and, while Babunski wasn’t as involved as he would like, he made several incisive passes.

There were enough positives against a side that finished in the top-six last term to suggest that, with a couple of additions and returns to fitness, United can at the very least consolidate in the Premiership.

United need a right-footed centre-back, perhaps a right wingback if there is room in the budget and, should Tony Watt remain out of the squad, there is a question regarding depth among the strikers.

Nevertheless, a decent squad has been built swiftly and judiciously.  

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin looks to have assembled a squad with plenty of attacking verve
Jim Goodwin looks to have assembled a squad with plenty of attacking verve. Image: Shutterstock.

More than that; given the criticism Goodwin received for perceived pragmatism on the way to the Championship title last season, this appears to be a side equipped to entertain.

The first goal, especially, was a thing of beauty.

A heartening afternoon. Ross County up next.

Conversation