Perthshire Pride 2024: All you need to know including march route and line-up

The event, which will be headlined by TikTok star Cherry West, will take place on Saturday, August 10.

Perthshire Pride 2023.
Perthshire Pride wil return on August 10. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Perthshire Pride is set to take place next weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebration.

The 2024 LGBTQ+ event will be held on Saturday, August 10 on a smaller scale than previous years.

The Courier revealed last week that the event will be alcohol-free until the afterparty and no big-name acts will take to the stage due to losing out on funding.

Perthshire Pride 2023.
Perthshire Pride’s 2023 event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, co-chair Jack Ferguson said that this year’s Pride will “tap into local talent”.

There will still be the annual Pride march and several market stalls to peruse, as well as performances on a stage at the North Inch.

Perthshire Pride parade route

The event will kick off with a march through the city centre on Saturday morning.

Those interested in taking part are asked to gather at Thimblerow Car Park from 10.30am.

The parade will then begin from 11am and make its way through the city centre, moving east down the old High Street and on to the new High Street before turning left on to Tay Street and heading under the bridge before ending at the North Inch.

Everyone is welcome to join.

Who is performing at Perthshire Pride 2024?

This year’s event, held from 12pm to 5pm, will be headlined by Scottish TikTok star and drag queen Cherry West.

A smaller stage will be set up this year and will play host to local acts, including:

  • Tyler McCauley
  • Nick Shane
  • The Apologetics
  • Kay McNeil
  • Love Tyrant
  • Jack Given
  • Pirrie Performing Arts

Details of the afterparty are still to be revealed.

Do you need tickets for Perthshire Pride 2024?

Perthshire Pride is free to attend, although organisers are welcoming donations.

What is the weather forecast?

Although an exact weather forecast for the day is not yet available, the Met Office has said in its long-range forecast that there could be some spells of rain.

Temperatures overall are likely to be close to or just slightly below average for early August.

