Meshack Ubochioma joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin welcomes ‘exciting talent’

Ubochioma, 22, has penned an initial deal until 2026.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma in his new home. Image: DUndee United FC

Dundee United have completed the signing of promising winger Meshack Ubochioma.

The 22-year-old has penned a contract until the summer of 2026, with a club-held option for a further season.

A former Nigeria U/17 international and PSG trialist, Ubochioma was a free agent after leaving Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg by mutual consent.

During his three years at the ZTE Arena, Ubochioma scored seven goals, claimed 10 assists and helped Zalaegerszeg win the Hungarian Cup for the first time in their history in 2022/23.

He also spent a successful period on loan in Slovenia with NK Nafta.

Jim Goodwin is determined to lead Dundee United to victory
Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his newest recruit. Image: SNS

Boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “Meshack is another exciting talent to arrive from outwith the United Kingdom, following the captures of players such as Vicko Sevelj, Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski.

“All of whom have demonstrated their quality in the early stages of their time with the club.

“His pace on the transition and unpredictability with the ball at his feet perfectly complement his intelligent use of possession, and we hope he can replicate the impact he made on Hungarian football here.

“At just 22, Meshack also has the potential to develop into a real asset for the club in years to come and we feel we have an apt environment in which to nurture his raw talents.”

No derby debut

Meshack Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan
Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan. Image: Shutterstock

Ubochioma, who will compete for a right-wing berth at United, but can also operate on the other side, will not be eligible to face Dundee on Sunday, with the Tangerines awaiting the transfer of his registration from the Hungarian FA.

He becomes United’s 10th summer signing Dave Richards, Jack Walton, , following Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, David Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

He added: “I just can’t wait for the moment I score my first goal at Tannadice. Hopefully all the fans will be chanting my name!”

