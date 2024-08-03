EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make move for winger Meshack Ubochioma as Jim Goodwin eyes signing No.10

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Nigerian winger Meshack Ubochioma, Courier Sport can reveal.

Ubochioma, 22, is a free agent after quitting Zalaegerszeg during the summer. He racked up seven goals and 10 assists during his three years in Hungarian football.

Ubochioma was part of the Zalaegerszeg side that won the Hungarian Cup for the first time in its history in 2022/23, subsequently playing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers last season.

Prior to the move to Hungary, he turned out for NK Nafta of Slovenia.

A former Nigeria U/17 international, Ubochioma is a wide forward who primarily plays off the the right flank, however he is comfortable on the left side and has experience of operating in the No.10 role.

United hope to make him their 10th summer signing in the next 24 hours, following Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, David Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

However, Courier Sport understands he would not come into contention to face Dundee on Sunday even if the move is made official in time, as United must wait for the Hungarian FA to transfer his registration. That is likely to happen next week.