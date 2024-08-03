EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make move for winger Meshack Ubochioma as Jim Goodwin eyes signing No.10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make move for winger Meshack Ubochioma as Jim Goodwin eyes signing No.10

United are set to strengthen their options on the right flank.

Meshack Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan
Ubochioma, left, in action in a friendly against Milan. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are closing in on the signing of Nigerian winger Meshack Ubochioma, Courier Sport can reveal.

Ubochioma, 22, is a free agent after quitting Zalaegerszeg during the summer. He racked up seven goals and 10 assists during his three years in Hungarian football.

Ubochioma was part of the Zalaegerszeg side that won the Hungarian Cup for the first time in its history in 2022/23, subsequently playing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers last season.

Prior to the move to Hungary, he turned out for NK Nafta of Slovenia. 

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press
Jim Goodwin has wasted no time revamping his squad. Image: SNS

A former Nigeria U/17 international, Ubochioma is a wide forward who primarily plays off the the right flank, however he is comfortable on the left side and has experience of operating in the No.10 role.

United hope to make him their 10th summer signing in the next 24 hours, following Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, David Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

However, Courier Sport understands he would not come into contention to face Dundee on Sunday even if the move is made official in time, as United must wait for the Hungarian FA to transfer his registration. That is likely to happen next week.

Conversation