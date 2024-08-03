Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a police chase in Rosyth which ended with a crash.

The incident happened at around 9pm when police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Fife town.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked vehicle on Castle Road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Friday, August 2, a vehicle was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle on Castle Road, Rosyth, after failing to stop for officers.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”