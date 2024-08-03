Fife Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash The crash happened on Castle Road on Friday night. By Kieran Webster August 3 2024, 1:58pm August 3 2024, 1:58pm Share Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5050958/man-25-charged-crash-police-chase-rosyth/ Copy Link Castle Road in Rosyth. Image: Google Street View A 25-year-old man has been charged after a police chase in Rosyth which ended with a crash. The incident happened at around 9pm when police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Fife town. The vehicle then crashed into a parked vehicle on Castle Road. It is unknown if there were any injuries following the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Friday, August 2, a vehicle was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle on Castle Road, Rosyth, after failing to stop for officers. “A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”