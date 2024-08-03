Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 25, charged after Rosyth police chase ends in crash

The crash happened on Castle Road on Friday night.

By Kieran Webster
Castle Road in Rosyth.
Castle Road in Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a police chase in Rosyth which ended with a crash.

The incident happened at around 9pm when police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Fife town.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked vehicle on Castle Road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Friday, August 2, a vehicle was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle on Castle Road, Rosyth, after failing to stop for officers.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Fife

Stacy Lewis.
Women's Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including tickets, road closures and entertainment
Michael Neilson took knives to work on several occasions. Image: Shutterstock
Fife care worker who took knives to work and said he'd 'stab' another driver…
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Cars are reversing out of Dalgety Bay recycling centre.
'Madness' as drivers without booking forced to reverse out of empty Fife recycling centre
6
The A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.
Convoy planned for A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes during road repairs
2
Car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.
Man, 31, charged after several cars set on fire in Glenrothes
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
Developers take bid for new Glenrothes crematorium to Scottish Government
GLENROTHES bus stop fire
Glenrothes bus shelter destroyed in early morning fire
3
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University rector stripped of powers after accusing Israel of genocide in…
20