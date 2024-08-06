Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet’s derby goal celebration is revealed

Miller Thomson has revealed that he brought his sister to tears with his unforgettable strike in Dundee United’s thrilling 2-2 derby draw with Dundee.

The talented teenager had a swathe of support at Tannadice on Sunday, with his extended family thrilled to see the winger handed a shock start by boss Jim Goodwin.

And he made the most of the opportunity by playing a part in the opening goal, before making it 2-1 with a clinical back-post finish following a superb Vicko Sevelj delivery.

His maiden United strike on the perfect stage – fairytale stuff for the academy graduate.

“I actually said to my family before the game that I had a feeling I would score on Sunday,” he smiled. “My mum, dad, gran uncles, sister and her boyfriend…the whole lot were here.

“I knew Vicko was going to flash it across the face of goal and I just had to hit the target. It’s brilliant to get your first goal in a Dundee derby, especially to give us the lead.

“My sister, Morgan, told me she started crying when I scored, so it was even more emotional for them!”

Thomson grateful for Goodwin trust

While overcome by jubilation, Thomson still found time to dedicate his celebration – miming the dealing of playing cards – to former United youngster and best pal, Kerr Smith.

But it was Goodwin’s gamble that paid off on Sunday.

United had utilised Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton on the right wing during their Premier Sports Cup campaign and subsequent friendly against Luton Town.

Thomson, meanwhile, played right-back for United last season after a spell on loan with Montrose, during which he was deployed in central midfield.

But Thomson relished the opportunity to showcase his attacking instincts in his most natural position.

“I’ve come through the academy playing there (as a winger) – all my life really,” he continued.

“Last year, the gaffer put me at right-back and, as we were more attacking, I spent most of my time up the park anyway.

“But hopefully I showed on Sunday that I can play well at this level on the right wing – get in the pockets, make things happen and drive at people.

“I was in this division (Premiership) the year before and that gave me the taste for it, but the relegation to the Championship gave me an opportunity to prove myself. I want to build on that, and the gaffer put his trust in me to start in the derby.

“I’m happy to repay him with that goal.”

Sean Dillon inspiration

And, given a formative loan spell at Montrose helped to catapult him to United first-team contention last season, it was fitting that Links Park ace – and ex-United hero – Sean Dillon was in attendance on Sunday.

“Having Sean at Montrose helped me a lot,” added Thomson. “He was brilliant here (United) and would tell me a lot of areas where I can improve and gave me advice on how to live my life in general.

“He has had a great career and was always there to help me.”