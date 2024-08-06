Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet’s derby goal celebration is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miller Thomson had sister in TEARS as meaning behind Dundee United starlet’s derby goal celebration is revealed

Thomson notched his first ever senior goal for the Tangerines on Sunday.

A delighted Miller Thomson celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
A delighted Thomson celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Miller Thomson has revealed that he brought his sister to tears with his unforgettable strike in Dundee United’s thrilling 2-2 derby draw with Dundee.

The talented teenager had a swathe of support at Tannadice on Sunday, with his extended family thrilled to see the winger handed a shock start by boss Jim Goodwin.

And he made the most of the opportunity by playing a part in the opening goal, before making it 2-1 with a clinical back-post finish following a superb Vicko Sevelj delivery.

His maiden United strike on the perfect stage – fairytale stuff for the academy graduate.

Miller Thomson scores for Dundee United against Dundee
Thomson makes no mistake at the back stick. Image: SNS

“I actually said to my family before the game that I had a feeling I would score on Sunday,” he smiled. “My mum, dad, gran uncles, sister and her boyfriend…the whole lot were here.

“I knew Vicko was going to flash it across the face of goal and I just had to hit the target. It’s brilliant to get your first goal in a Dundee derby, especially to give us the lead.

“My sister, Morgan, told me she started crying when I scored, so it was even more emotional for them!”

Thomson grateful for Goodwin trust

While overcome by jubilation, Thomson still found time to dedicate his celebration – miming the dealing of playing cards – to former United youngster and best pal, Kerr Smith.

But it was Goodwin’s gamble that paid off on Sunday.

Miller Thomson takes advice from Jim Goodwin
Thomson takes advice from Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

United had utilised Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton on the right wing during their Premier Sports Cup campaign and subsequent friendly against Luton Town.

Thomson, meanwhile, played right-back for United last season after a spell on loan with Montrose, during which he was deployed in central midfield.

But Thomson relished the opportunity to showcase his attacking instincts in his most natural position.

Dundee United winger Miller Thomson takes the acclaim of the Tannadice faithful
Thomson takes the acclaim of the Tannadice faithful. Image: SNS

“I’ve come through the academy playing there (as a winger) – all my life really,” he continued.

“Last year, the gaffer put me at right-back and, as we were more attacking, I spent most of my time up the park anyway.

“But hopefully I showed on Sunday that I can play well at this level on the right wing – get in the pockets, make things happen and drive at people.

“I was in this division (Premiership) the year before and that gave me the taste for it, but the relegation to the Championship gave me an opportunity to prove myself. I want to build on that, and the gaffer put his trust in me to start in the derby.

“I’m happy to repay him with that goal.”

Sean Dillon inspiration

And, given a formative loan spell at Montrose helped to catapult him to United first-team contention last season, it was fitting that Links Park ace – and ex-United hero – Sean Dillon was in attendance on Sunday.

Ex-United defender Sean Dillon was the perfect sounding board at Montrose
Ex-United defender Sean Dillon was the perfect sounding board at Montrose. Image: SNS

“Having Sean at Montrose helped me a lot,” added Thomson. “He was brilliant here (United) and would tell me a lot of areas where I can improve and gave me advice on how to live my life in general.

He has had a great career and was always there to help me.

