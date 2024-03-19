Sean Dillon already eyeing NEXT Montrose contract as former Dundee United hero passes incredible milestone

No sooner had Sean Dillon penned his latest contract – one that will see him continue a fine playing career beyond his 41st birthday – than he was plotting his next deal.

The Montrose stalwart committed his future to the Links Park outfit earlier this month, signing an extension until the summer of 2025.

And the experienced stopper shows no signs of hanging up his boots, with Dillon racking up his 601st outing in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Annan Athletic.

I always remember Jackie Mac telling me: ‘Good professionals don’t go about telling you they are good professionals!'” Sean Dillon

Of his impressive tally of appearances in the Scottish game, 346 of those came in the colours of Dundee United, with the big Dubliner lifting the 2010 Scottish Cup with the Tangerines.

“I try not to think about things like retirement,” he told Courier Sport.

“My first thought when I sign a new contract is, ‘right, it’s time to start earning my next one’. That might sound strange, but it’s what keeps me going. And it’s still the case.

“When the time comes to hang up the boots, with a bit of luck I’ll be happy to step away, rather than being forced out or nudged out.

“I’m not looking too far forward, and I feel very lucky. I do look after myself, but you need a bit of fortune in terms of staying fit and available. I want to put myself in the best possible place to play as many games as possible.”

Dillon added: “I just passed my 600th game in Scottish football and I’m working on trying to find out my total appearances over in Ireland – it’s not as easy!

“That sort of thing does get you thinking, but I don’t think I’ll truly appreciate it until I’m away from the game.”

‘They just do it’

Dillon’s career speaks to a peerless professionalism.

From taking care of the fitness and nutrition side of things, to working closely with Montrose sports science chief Chris Simpson – for whom he reserves special praise – Dillon has found the recipe for longevity.

However, you won’t catch him fishing for praise.

He smiled: “I always remember Jackie Mac (MacNamara, former Dundee United manager) telling me: ‘Good professionals don’t go about telling you they are good professionals!’”

And there were plenty of exemplary teammates to provide inspiration during his time at Tannadice.

“Guys like Lee Wilkie and Jon Daly had some horrendous injuries,” recalled Dillon. “But they learned how to manage themselves and were able to continue playing at a really high level despite some physical setbacks.

“The extra work they had to put in stuck with me.

“Hunty (Neol Hunt) was always fit – but he stepped it up a level and got his move down south. There was Willo (Flood) and Mark Kerr.

“I’m sure there are others who I am missing out, but you learned from that drive and determination; wanting to win and wanting to be the best player all the time.

“I saw guys going into the gym when they didn’t need to, eating the right things when no-one was looking. You see that all, and those are the boys who don’t need to tell people how much work they are doing. They just do it.”

Taking nothing for granted

So, how about the prospect of playing Championship football at the age of 41?

Ross Jack (Clyde, 2000/01) and Craig Brewster, who was 42 when he turned out for Ross County in 2009, are the only outfield players to have performed in the second tier at 41 or older since the rebrand to the SPFL.

Dillon could join that select club if Montrose – currently occupying a playoff spot in League 1 – were to earn promotion.

“There are a lot of points at stake and there are a lot of twists and turns possible,” said the circumspect Dillon.

“We’ve been there before; looking completely out of it (playoff picture) then sneaking in at the last minute. Other teams will be aiming to do that during the run-in.

“So, we’ll be taking nothing for granted.”