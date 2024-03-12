EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson earns glowing Sean Dillon endorsement as Dundee United hero spotlights unseen Montrose commitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson earns glowing Sean Dillon endorsement as Dundee United hero spotlights unseen Montrose commitment

Thomson was thrown on against the Hoops as a striker in 2022 - and is now thriving as a right-back.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson in action against Spartans
Miller Thomson in action against Spartans this term. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sean Dillon witnessed Miller Thomson’s baptism of fire as Dundee United were swept aside by Celtic.

Two years on, the former Tannadice hero can barely contain his delight as he laps up the talented youngster’s rise to prominence following a formative spell with Montrose.

Thomson, 19, played alongside Dillon during the first half of the campaign as he shone on loan with Stewart Petrie’s League One promotion-chasers. He notched three goals and two assists during an eye-catching stint at Links Park.

However, Dillon – who turned out 346 times for United – was particularly impressed by Thomson’s attitude and commitment to the cause.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson in full flow against Queen's Park
Miller Thomson in full flow against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“I couldn’t say a bad word about Miller,” Dillon told Courier Sport. “Without putting too much pressure on him, he just has that special little spark about him.

“When he first came in, he threw himself into the group completely, which is a huge thing. When you go on loan, it can be very easy to just say, “I train there on Thursday, then play on Saturday – that’s that”.

“But Miller totally made himself part of the squad and wanted to be involved in everything. The nights out we had; the team meetings – he was there and wanted to be involved.

“And when you get total buy-in from a young player, you look at it and say, “this is brilliant”. The players all appreciated that and really took to his personality and presence.”

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson impressed in midfield at Montrose. Image: Pheonix Photography.

Dillon added: “The fact that he’s a fantastic player also helps! That’s always the most important thing; he came here to play football and Miller did the business for us.”

Dillon: You can put him anywhere

With talks ongoing regarding keeping Thomson beyond the summer expiry of his current contract, it is all a far cry from his first outing; a late cameo as United were beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park in March 2022.

Miller Thomson's testing Dundee United debut up against Celtic star Cameron Carter-Vickers
Thomson’s testing debut up against Celtic star Cameron Carter-Vickers. Image: SNS

“I was at his debut,” recalled Dillon. “It was a Monday night and, as I didn’t have training or a game that night, I went along.

“I didn’t know much about Miller when he first came on – although I’d heard a few things – and I saw this young fella with the bleach-blonde hair come on against that Celtic back-four.

“You did think, “this’ll be tough for him”.”

Now a little more physically imposing – albeit with plenty of developing left to do – Thomson is impressing at right-back, thrilling Arabs with fearless bursts forward and terrific dead ball deliveries.

Having played across the midfield for Montrose and up front for United, the versatility is evident.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson bursts forward against Arbroath
Miller Thomson bursts forward against Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock.

“You can put him anywhere – and I really mean that,” continued Dillon. “He is just one of those players that is comfortable in any position and confident enough to take the ball in all situations.”

Buzzing

A run of five successive starts has also assuaged fears that Thomson’s momentum would be lost if he returned to Tannadice to sit on the bench.

Instead, he has gone from strength to strength.

Sean Dillon signs a new contract
Montrose defender Sean Dillon, centre, with chairman John Crawford, left, and manager Stewart Petrie after putting pen to paper on a new contract until 2025. Image: Montrose FC

“We (Montrose) would have loved to keep him and there was an element of concern when United took him back,” added Dillon.

“He was getting loads of game-time with us, so I was just hoping Jim (Goodwin) wasn’t bringing him back to let him go stale.

“But fair play to Jim and the staff; they have obviously seen what he can do in games and training – and Miller has grabbed his opportunity. I’m absolutely buzzing for him.”

Conversation