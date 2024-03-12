EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson earns glowing Sean Dillon endorsement as Dundee United hero spotlights unseen Montrose commitment

Sean Dillon witnessed Miller Thomson’s baptism of fire as Dundee United were swept aside by Celtic.

Two years on, the former Tannadice hero can barely contain his delight as he laps up the talented youngster’s rise to prominence following a formative spell with Montrose.

Thomson, 19, played alongside Dillon during the first half of the campaign as he shone on loan with Stewart Petrie’s League One promotion-chasers. He notched three goals and two assists during an eye-catching stint at Links Park.

However, Dillon – who turned out 346 times for United – was particularly impressed by Thomson’s attitude and commitment to the cause.

“I couldn’t say a bad word about Miller,” Dillon told Courier Sport. “Without putting too much pressure on him, he just has that special little spark about him.

“When he first came in, he threw himself into the group completely, which is a huge thing. When you go on loan, it can be very easy to just say, “I train there on Thursday, then play on Saturday – that’s that”.

“But Miller totally made himself part of the squad and wanted to be involved in everything. The nights out we had; the team meetings – he was there and wanted to be involved.

“And when you get total buy-in from a young player, you look at it and say, “this is brilliant”. The players all appreciated that and really took to his personality and presence.”

Dillon added: “The fact that he’s a fantastic player also helps! That’s always the most important thing; he came here to play football and Miller did the business for us.”

Dillon: You can put him anywhere

With talks ongoing regarding keeping Thomson beyond the summer expiry of his current contract, it is all a far cry from his first outing; a late cameo as United were beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park in March 2022.

“I was at his debut,” recalled Dillon. “It was a Monday night and, as I didn’t have training or a game that night, I went along.

“I didn’t know much about Miller when he first came on – although I’d heard a few things – and I saw this young fella with the bleach-blonde hair come on against that Celtic back-four.

“You did think, “this’ll be tough for him”.”

Now a little more physically imposing – albeit with plenty of developing left to do – Thomson is impressing at right-back, thrilling Arabs with fearless bursts forward and terrific dead ball deliveries.

Having played across the midfield for Montrose and up front for United, the versatility is evident.

“You can put him anywhere – and I really mean that,” continued Dillon. “He is just one of those players that is comfortable in any position and confident enough to take the ball in all situations.”

Buzzing

A run of five successive starts has also assuaged fears that Thomson’s momentum would be lost if he returned to Tannadice to sit on the bench.

Instead, he has gone from strength to strength.

“We (Montrose) would have loved to keep him and there was an element of concern when United took him back,” added Dillon.

“He was getting loads of game-time with us, so I was just hoping Jim (Goodwin) wasn’t bringing him back to let him go stale.

“But fair play to Jim and the staff; they have obviously seen what he can do in games and training – and Miller has grabbed his opportunity. I’m absolutely buzzing for him.”