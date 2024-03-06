Sean Dillon extends Montrose contract beyond 41st birthday as Gable Endies hail ‘high level’ of former Dundee United skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sean Dillon extends Montrose contract beyond 41st birthday as Gable Endies hail ‘high level’ of former Dundee United skipper

The Scottish Cup winner has put pen to paper with the League One side.

By George Cran
Sean Dillon signs a new contract
Montrose defender Sean Dillon with chairman John Crawford and manager Stewart Petrie after putting pen to paper on a new contract. Image: Montrose FC

Sean Dillon is set to play into his 42nd year after putting pen to paper on a new deal at Montrose.

The former Dundee United skipper has spent seven years at Link’s Park following more than a decade at Tannadice.

Dillon will turn 41 in July but his playing days will be far from over after extending his contract with the Gable Endies until the summer of 2025.

Despite his age, the veteran central defender continues to be a key part of Stewart Petrie’s side.

Dillon has played 30 times this season, scoring in a 4-3 win over Alloa at the weekend that saw Montrose move up to third in League One.

Sean Dillon tasted Scottish Cup glory with Dundee United in 2010. Image: SNS

He has also been part of the coaching team since signing for the Angus side.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Sean’s services secured for another year,” Petrie said.

“It is a tribute to his professionalism, attitude and commitment that he continues to perform at such a high level despite now being in his 40s.

“His experience and leadership qualities speak for themselves, and we plan to exploit this even further going forward through his dual coaching role by seeing Sean play a bigger part in weekly training sessions.”

Dillon has made 253 appearances for Montrose, scoring eight goals.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin hails 'huge' Dundee United win and explains the key to victory
Dundee United celebrate Louis Moult's goal versus Morton. Image: SNS.
Morton 0-1 Dundee United: Player ratings and star man as Terrors go four clear…
Louis Moult lost his boot during Dundee United's equaliser. Image: SNS.
Louis Moult packing 'tin hat' for Morton 'battle' as Dundee United striker explains why…
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United to face Morton. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin sees Dundee United goal difference as extra point - but doesn't want…
Louis Moult levels things up for Dundee United at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must show they can handle title race pressure
Ross Docherty was a surprise inclusion in the Dundee United line-up after recovering from an injury. Image: SNS.
Ross Docherty: Dundee United MUST start games better after 'climbing mountain' to rescue point
Louis Moult equalised for Dundee United against Partick Thistle with a lovely finish. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee United talking points: Points dropped or one gained after tweaks salvage a…
3
Jim Goodwin said his Dundee United players thought they should have had a penalty. Images: SNS.
Jim Goodwin says Dundee United stars are 'adamant' they should have had a second-half…
Louis Moult equalised for Dundee United against Partick Thistle with a lovely finish. Image: SNS.
Partick Thistle 1-1 Dundee United: Player ratings and star man as Tangerines fail to…
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton won promotion with Barnsley. Image: SNS.
Dundee United's Jack Walton reflects on previous promotion and reveals 'key lessons' to take…

Conversation