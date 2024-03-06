Sean Dillon extends Montrose contract beyond 41st birthday as Gable Endies hail ‘high level’ of former Dundee United skipper

Sean Dillon is set to play into his 42nd year after putting pen to paper on a new deal at Montrose.

The former Dundee United skipper has spent seven years at Link’s Park following more than a decade at Tannadice.

Dillon will turn 41 in July but his playing days will be far from over after extending his contract with the Gable Endies until the summer of 2025.

Despite his age, the veteran central defender continues to be a key part of Stewart Petrie’s side.

Dillon has played 30 times this season, scoring in a 4-3 win over Alloa at the weekend that saw Montrose move up to third in League One.

He has also been part of the coaching team since signing for the Angus side.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Sean’s services secured for another year,” Petrie said.

“It is a tribute to his professionalism, attitude and commitment that he continues to perform at such a high level despite now being in his 40s.

“His experience and leadership qualities speak for themselves, and we plan to exploit this even further going forward through his dual coaching role by seeing Sean play a bigger part in weekly training sessions.”

Dillon has made 253 appearances for Montrose, scoring eight goals.