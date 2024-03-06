Clubber on Perth nightspot’s ‘banned list’ is handed year-long exclusion order by court

A clubber who was included in a Perth nightspot’s infamous “banned list” has been ordered by a court to stay clear of the establishment for one year.

Sean McCormack was ejected from The Loft after clashing with door staff, telling one: “You and me, up this alleyway.”

The 30-year-old was one of the more than 130 names on a blacklist circulated on social media earlier this year.

The shock publication sparked a data breach probe, while bosses – who stressed the list was not leaked by their staff – appointed a new security firm.

Escorted from the dancefloor

McCormack, 30, appeared at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court and admitted an altercation with employees on March 5 last year.

The construction worker pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or alarming way by shouting, swearing, uttering threats and struggling with door staff.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said workers were called to escort McCormack from the premises.

“They approached the accused and asked him to leave.

“Mr McCormack replied ‘what are you going to do?’ and ‘make me.’

“Door staff then placed hands on the accused to escort him off the dancefloor.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused struggled with them as they headed towards the exit.

“All fell to the ground and Mr McCormack found himself at the bottom of the pile.

“He was then ejected onto the street.

“However, he did not leave immediately and continued to utter abuse at the door staff.”

McCormack told one worker: “I know your face,” and “I will be coming for you”.

He added: “Go on then. You and me, up this alleyway.”

The court heard he refused to leave when police were called and sat down on a plant pot.

When he was charged, he replied: “Not guilty.”

Exclusion zone

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr McCormack had had major stomach surgery before this incident.

“So when hands were placed on him, he got upset and became concerned about how this was going to work out for him.

“Being at the bottom of a pile of door staff didn’t help either.”

Mr Ralph said: “He has not been back to The Loft since and has no intention of going back.”

JP Allan Robertson told McCormack: “By the sounds of things, I imagine that alcohol was taken this evening and that was probably part of the problem here.”

He granted an exclusion order, banning McCormack from going into The Loft, for 12 months.

McCormack, of Arthur Park, Perth, was also fined £250.

