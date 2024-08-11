Yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for Tayside, Stirling and Fife

A warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning that will cover the area throughout Monday morning.

Scotland is covered by the alert, which could bring possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office has issued the warning, which comes into effect at 2am on Monday and remains in place until 1pm.

The warning says: “Thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Power cuts may also take place.

Delays to train and bus services are also possible.