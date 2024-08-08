Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj boost

Adegboyega, 20, joined on a season-long loan from Norwich City this week.

All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin was forced to play the waiting game for Emmanuel Adegboyega.

However, the Dundee United boss reckons the youngster’s pre-season exploits with Norwich City will allow him to hit the ground running for the Tangerines.

Adegboyega, 20, has been on Goodwin’s radar since he emerged through the youth ranks at Drogheda United in the League of Ireland as a precocious teenager, initially playing as a central midfielder.

So, he jumped at the opportunity to bring the Canaries prospect north of the border, utilising his relationship with Carrow Road assistant sporting director Neil Adams – a rapport built when Goodwin snapped up Akin Famewo on loan for St Mirren in 2020.

The English season’s later start date meant that a deal could only be struck this week, but that did allow Adegboyega to face the likes of Club Brugge, Standard Liege and Hoffenheim with Norwich’s senior side.

Emmanuel Adegboyega meets the media at his Dundee United unveiling.
Adegboyega meets the media at his Dundee United unveiling. Image: SNS

We know that, with the budget restraints, we are going to rely on the loan market at times,” said Goodwin.

“That was always our intention, but clubs in England are in no hurry to let the boys out because they have their own pre-season tours.

“The pleasing thing from that is that Manny has done a full pre-season: six weeks with the Norwich first team and minutes in several of their friendlies against really good opposition.”

Athleticism and balance

Goodwin added: “I’ve known him (Adegboyega) for years.

“Manny was 17 or 18 when he got the breakthrough at Drogheda. He was playing in the middle of the park, and someone made the decision for him to drop into the back line and he hasn’t looked back since.

“He is big, strong, athletic and has good mobility.”

A teenage Emmanuel Adegboyega celebrates finding the net against Shamrock Rovers
A teenage Adegboyega celebrates finding the net against Shamrock Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

Indeed, that mobility – and the fact he is naturally right-sided – should add balance to the United back-three, allowing Ross Graham and Kevin Holt to battle it out for the left centre-back berth.

He continued: “Manny is an athletic profile of a defender – what you want in the modern-day game.

“Ross Graham has been playing on the right-hand side and Sam Harding is one we have high hopes for. But Manny gives us the balance on the right-hand side.

“It is all about competition and, when you play in a back three, you need more mobility in the outside centre-backs.”

County warning

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj is fit to face County after shaking off the knock he sustained in Sunday’s derby draw against Dundee, with Goodwin noting: “Vicko is fine.

“It was more of a cramping, fatigue issue with Vicko, so there are no problems for the weekend.”

Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was injured against Dundee.
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was injured against Dundee. Image: SNS

And Goodwin has emphasised that the same level of application and professionalism will be required in the Highlands – even if the spectacle is dialled down compared to last week’s thriller at a sold-out Tannadice.

“It’s easy to motivate yourself and get in a state of mind for the Dundee derby,” added Goodwin.

“The Ross County one is completely different – a smaller stadium, not quite the same atmosphere as Sunday. But mentally, the guys still need to prepare properly and go about it with the right attitude.”

Conversation