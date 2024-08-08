Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj boost

Jim Goodwin was forced to play the waiting game for Emmanuel Adegboyega.

However, the Dundee United boss reckons the youngster’s pre-season exploits with Norwich City will allow him to hit the ground running for the Tangerines.

Adegboyega, 20, has been on Goodwin’s radar since he emerged through the youth ranks at Drogheda United in the League of Ireland as a precocious teenager, initially playing as a central midfielder.

So, he jumped at the opportunity to bring the Canaries prospect north of the border, utilising his relationship with Carrow Road assistant sporting director Neil Adams – a rapport built when Goodwin snapped up Akin Famewo on loan for St Mirren in 2020.

The English season’s later start date meant that a deal could only be struck this week, but that did allow Adegboyega to face the likes of Club Brugge, Standard Liege and Hoffenheim with Norwich’s senior side.

“We know that, with the budget restraints, we are going to rely on the loan market at times,” said Goodwin.

“That was always our intention, but clubs in England are in no hurry to let the boys out because they have their own pre-season tours.

“The pleasing thing from that is that Manny has done a full pre-season: six weeks with the Norwich first team and minutes in several of their friendlies against really good opposition.”

Athleticism and balance

Goodwin added: “I’ve known him (Adegboyega) for years.

“Manny was 17 or 18 when he got the breakthrough at Drogheda. He was playing in the middle of the park, and someone made the decision for him to drop into the back line and he hasn’t looked back since.

“He is big, strong, athletic and has good mobility.”

Indeed, that mobility – and the fact he is naturally right-sided – should add balance to the United back-three, allowing Ross Graham and Kevin Holt to battle it out for the left centre-back berth.

He continued: “Manny is an athletic profile of a defender – what you want in the modern-day game.

“Ross Graham has been playing on the right-hand side and Sam Harding is one we have high hopes for. But Manny gives us the balance on the right-hand side.

“It is all about competition and, when you play in a back three, you need more mobility in the outside centre-backs.”

County warning

Meanwhile, Vicko Sevelj is fit to face County after shaking off the knock he sustained in Sunday’s derby draw against Dundee, with Goodwin noting: “Vicko is fine.

“It was more of a cramping, fatigue issue with Vicko, so there are no problems for the weekend.”

And Goodwin has emphasised that the same level of application and professionalism will be required in the Highlands – even if the spectacle is dialled down compared to last week’s thriller at a sold-out Tannadice.

“It’s easy to motivate yourself and get in a state of mind for the Dundee derby,” added Goodwin.

“The Ross County one is completely different – a smaller stadium, not quite the same atmosphere as Sunday. But mentally, the guys still need to prepare properly and go about it with the right attitude.”