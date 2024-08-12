LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged by already at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged by already at Tannadice

The Tangerines have work to do but there are reasons to be optimistic for the campaign to come.

Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
United players were left gutted at full-time at Ross County. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United suffered Dingwall disappointment on Saturday but there is enough for there to be optimism around the Tangerines this term.

One lapse at the back has turned what would be a strong return to the top flight into an OK one.

United weren’t good in the first half at Ross County but got through that and got themselves in front, only to let that lead slip in stoppage time.

The big frustration is the manner in which they conceded – three players going for the same ball and effectively taking themselves out of the game in the process.

Ross County's Ronan Hale fires home the leveller
Hale fires home the leveller. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher should just hold his position and he can deal with any second ball, I think Kevin Holt could probably deal with the next bit better as well.

A lack of communication and it ended up being about five players not doing their jobs and it proved costly.

Enough to be encouraged about

However, I think in the grand scheme of things it’s not a bad result – Ross County is a tough place to go and the Staggies were well on top for long spells.

David Babunski takes the acclaim of the 996 travelling Dundee United fans at Ross County
David Babunski celebrates at Ross County – he’s a big reason for Dundee United optimism this season. Image: SNS

There’s also enough to be encouraged about for United.

Most of the new signings have impressed, David Babunski in particular looks a class act.

There was plenty to be happy about in the derby performance and they were a minute away from a really good away win.

Work to be done but also reasons to be optimistic.

More from Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega's Dundee United debut
Jack Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot.
Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error
Dundee United favourite David Babunski leads the applause for the away fans
5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure.
Jim Goodwin slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak
4
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…
All smiles: Jim Goodwin secured defensive reinforcements this week.
Jim Goodwin reveals upside of Emmanuel Adegboyega wait as Dundee United receive Vicko Sevelj…
Meshack Ubochioma is ready to make a name for himself.
Meshack Ubochioma can be a Dundee United game changer – as lack of action…
Emmanuel Adegboyega takes in his new surroundings.
Dundee United snap up Emmanuel Adegboyega on loan from Norwich City
2

Conversation