LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged by already at Tannadice

Dundee United suffered Dingwall disappointment on Saturday but there is enough for there to be optimism around the Tangerines this term.

One lapse at the back has turned what would be a strong return to the top flight into an OK one.

United weren’t good in the first half at Ross County but got through that and got themselves in front, only to let that lead slip in stoppage time.

The big frustration is the manner in which they conceded – three players going for the same ball and effectively taking themselves out of the game in the process.

Declan Gallagher should just hold his position and he can deal with any second ball, I think Kevin Holt could probably deal with the next bit better as well.

A lack of communication and it ended up being about five players not doing their jobs and it proved costly.

Enough to be encouraged about

However, I think in the grand scheme of things it’s not a bad result – Ross County is a tough place to go and the Staggies were well on top for long spells.

There’s also enough to be encouraged about for United.

Most of the new signings have impressed, David Babunski in particular looks a class act.

There was plenty to be happy about in the derby performance and they were a minute away from a really good away win.

Work to be done but also reasons to be optimistic.