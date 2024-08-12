Stanley community hub approved as councillors overturn planners’ refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stanley community hub approved as councillors overturn planners’ refusal

The appeal panel said the needs of Stanley residents trumped planning concerns in this case

By Morag Lindsay
Artist's impression of the proposed community hub in Stanley.
Councillors gave the go-ahead for the proposed community hub in Stanley. Image: Stanley Development Trust

Campaigners in Stanley are celebrating after councillors agreed to allow a modern new community centre and sports hub to go ahead.

Perth and Kinross Council planners rejected the application earlier this year.

But the Stanley Development Trust appealed against that decision.

And on Monday, the council’s local review body agreed it was too good an opportunity for the village to miss.

The proposed Stanley community hub will include a large multipurpose hall, community cafe and soft play area, gymnasium, meeting rooms, lettable office space and multi-games sports pitches.

The plans – for a derelict tennis court in the centre of the village – have been around a decade in the making.

Scrubland site of Stanley community hub
The Stanley community hub would replace the abandoned tennis courts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Perth and Kinross Council received 228 comments in connection with the application, 207 of them in support.

Jo Hardy, from the Stanley Development Trust, said it was a great day for the village.

“It has taken so many years of hard work by so many people to get us to this point,” she said.

“But there is a real strength of feeling in the community, and real support for the opportunities that this will bring.

artist impression of Stanley community hub
A side view of the Stanley community hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” she added.

“But we are delighted that we can start to get on with the process. Now the hard work really begins.”

Still work to be done to turn Stanley community hub into reality

Jo said the team acknowledged there are still hurdles to overcome.

The plans require the demolition of the neighbouring disused church hall. But it is a listed building and permission to demolish it has also been refused.

One option may be to apply to Historic Environment Scotland for that listing to be removed.

Scrubland behind Stanley church and adjoining derelict hall
A hall attached to the back of the church would be demolished as part of the plans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There’s also the small matter of fundraising for a project on this scale.

Stanley has a pot of funding in place, thanks to developer contributions connected to recent house-building in the area.

The trust will also go back to funders, who have said they would be open to supporting the project if it could secure planning permission.

Community benefits are overriding concern

Planers had previously refused the application, saying it was contrary to the local development plan.

Their concerns centred on the impact on the neighbouring Category C-listed St Columba’s Episcopal Church and Stanley war memorial.

However, the trust submitted evidence from heritage experts, who stated that the development would have “no meaningful impact” on people’s ability to appreciate the two features.

Stanley war memorial with episcopal church alongside
Stanley war memorial is at the entrance to the proposed community hub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And the council’s local review body agreed that the positives outweighed the negatives.

One of the three councillors on the panel, Dave Cuthbert, said: “My view on this is that were Kinross, which is in my ward, offered such a facility they would take your arm off for it.

“Looking at what’s proposed it’s fantastic, and there are very wide community benefits.”

Councillor Ian Massie agreed: “I think the community benefits override the development plan. It has huge support within the community.”

The local review body exists to consider appeals against applications which have been rejected by planning officers under delegated powers.

Its convener, councillor Bob Brawn, went along with the decision of planners in this case. But the appeal was upheld by a majority of  two votes to one.

Conversation