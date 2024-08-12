Monday court round-up — Mail order fraudster and kids’ football chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Mail order fraudster and kids’ football chaos

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A mail order fraudster from Dunfemline has admitted operating a scam which netted her almost £7,000.

Lindsay Currie, 52, pled guilty by letter at the city’s sheriff court to obtaining £6,624.45 by fraud between January 1 and March 11 this year.

She pretended to be another person when she opened catalogues with Argos, Fashion World Mail Order and Lowell Gratton.

Using credit provided by the companies, she fraudulently obtained items worth the four-figure sum.

Sheriff Susan Duff ordered a social work report and ordered first offender Currie, of Macbeth Road, to be present for sentencing on September 4.

Hard-up aristocrat

A hard-up aristocrat from Glamis has been allowed to avoid a totting-up driving ban so he can work delivering takeaway food for Just Eat. Clan chief-in-waiting Graham Roderick Laurence Oliphant of Oliphant Younger convinced a court a ban would cause him “exceptional hardship”.

Graham Oliphant
Graham Roderick Laurence Oliphant of Oliphant Younger, escaped a driving ban to work for Just Eat..

Left children crying

A Forfar brawler has wound up in court after lashing out over alleged racist abuse at a children’s football tournament in Dundee.

Shezad Ali , 31, of Maviscroft, previously pled guilty to the assault at Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street on January 21 this year.

He returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced for assaulting a man by attempting to punch him and then successfully punching him on the face.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said: “It was at a friendly football tournament at the sports pitches at the locus.

Manhattan Works, Dundee
The assault happened at Manhattan Works. Image: Google

“It was a children’s event. The children were around eight years of age. Family were invited to go and watch the match.

“There was a verbal altercation between the accused and some of the other people watching at the field.

“The accused swung punches towards the witness’s head.

He did also punch him more than once on the face.

“Children became upset and were crying at the accused’s conduct.”

Ali’s solicitor Julita Blazniak told the court he reacted that way after being called a “black monkey” by the witness.

Ali was also due to be sentenced for breaching bail conditions imposed to protect his partner in connection with domestic proceedings.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing on both matters until October 16.

Spitting mad

A drunk woman spat in a police officer’s face after she was prevented from driving away from a Dundee house party. Danielle Gaffar lashed out after a quick-thinking resident on Blyth Street pulled the keys out of a car’s ignition.

Danielle Gaffar
Danielle Gaffar.

Not guilty

An ice hockey player accused of performing a sex act in front of two children has been cleared by a sheriff who heard he was merely waxing his stick in his flat.

Shaun Gilchrist, 33, was charged with standing naked at the window in the Kirkton area of Dundee when two teenage girls walking believed they saw him masturbating.

However, the Dundee Devils player told a trial he had been waxing and taping his hockey stick at the time of the incident on February 29.

He said a shoulder injury meant he was dong it at an odd angle.

In cross-examination, prosecutor Michael Robertson asked Gilchrist: “Do you accept having a hockey stick between your legs, applying wax, may look like masturbating?”

Gilchrist replied: “I guess, yeah. I don’t understand how they could see into the window.

“They must be mistaken because I wasn’t doing it.”

His partner provided evidence to cast doubt on the girls’ version of events due to the height of the window, which was also covered by a voile curtain.

Sheriff McFarlane told Gilchrist: “I suspect these girls saw something but not what they said they saw.

“There’s a number of issues about their evidence that concern me.

“The distance, the height of the windows and what they saw.

“On that basis, I find you not guilty of this charge.”

Lucky escape

An inebriated man who fell after taking a shortcut across railway tracks in Fife was roused by the conductor from an approaching train. Gary Marshall pled guilty to trespassing on Network Rail land in close proximity to tracks in Cowdenbeath.

Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Threat report chaos

Stewart McPhee, 39, attacked an officer during a chaotic February 10 visit to Perth police station at Barrack Street to report a threat being made against him.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “He was acting in an erratic manner.

“As his behaviour escalated, he was arrested.

“Mr McPhee then kicked out at Sergeant Paul Smith.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Someone had threatened him and he did the right thing by reporting it to the police.

“But because of his behaviour, the police were not keen on having him in the front office.”

McPhee, of Kestral Way, Perth, pled guilty to assault and was fined £300

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “The police have a hard enough job to do without having to deal with things like this.”

Crooked manager

The boss of a Tayside Halfords branch swindled the company out of £90,000 with a crooked cashing-up scam. Manager Gary Ridgewell pocketed cash from the till and doctored customer coupons to balance the books.

Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Gary Ridgewell embezzled thousands while manager at Perth’s Halfords.

Street assault

A man who attacked a lone victim walking through Dunfermline has been jailed.

Gary Rankine previously admitted assaulting Stephen Irvine on October 26 last year on Alexandra Street by repeatedly punching his head and body.

Rankine, of Canon Lynch Court in Dunfermline, was on bail at the time.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed 35 weeks imprisonment, noting Rankine’s previous analogous conviction.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Graham Oliphant
Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job
Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk's lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks
Danielle Gaffar
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street
George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — GP receptionists 'like Border Force' and fuelled up for fraud
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…