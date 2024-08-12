Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam

Manager Gary Ridgewell pocketed cash from the till then doctored customer coupons to balance the books.

By Jamie Buchan
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Gary Ridgewell embezzled thousands while manager at Perth's Halfords.

The boss of a Tayside Halfords branch swindled the company out of £90,000 with a crooked cashing-up scam.

Manager Gary Ridgewell pocketed cash from the till and then doctored customer coupons to balance the books.

His scheme ran for more than five years while he was boss at Halford branches in Perth and Dumbarton.

He was caught out when the firm launched a nationwide investigation and found suspicious activity at both of his workplaces.

Ridgewell, 50, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted embezzling cash from the company between January 2013 and March 2018.

He was originally charged with pilfering around £178,000 but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to the reduced sum of £90,000.

Ridgewell, who said he stole the cash to feed a gambling habit, was warned he could be jailed.

Took advantage of cashing-up ‘anomaly’

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said Ridgewell became manager of the Dumbarton branch in September 2010.

He moved to the Perth shop in St Catherine’s Retail Park on April 9 2016.

“He was employed there as store manager until March 7 2018, when he was suspended in light of the allegations,” Mr Gordon said.

Halfords, Perth
Gary Ridgewell was manager at Perth’s Halfords store.

While at Dumbarton, Ridgewell discovered an “anomaly” when registering customer coupons.

“The accused realised that by artificially increasing the value of the coupon, the cash balance would be higher than the physical cash balance in the till,” the fiscal depute said.

“He realised that cash could be removed from the till, without formally being withdrawn, and the total recorded balance would match the physical balance.

“He also found that if there was not enough cash in the till to facilitate the removal of cash, he could transfer money from the safe.”

Gary Ridgewell
Ridgewell leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

His scam went unnoticed until Halfords launched an internal investigation in all its stores in February 2018.

The court heard the probe, led by the company’s national fraud investigator, was sparked by a non-related issue with missing money.

As part of the inquiry, all shop managers were asked to produce a report of their safe balances.

The investigator found the Perth store had the highest balance, followed by Dumbarton because of the high number of bogus coupons Ridgewell had registered.

Money went into gambling

“It led to the uncovering of the accused’s actions,” said Mr Gordon.

“The investigator found that coupons had resulted in increases in safe balances at Dumbarton, which stopped when the accused left.

“The balance began to rise in Perth after the accused had been transferred.”

CCTV was recovered from the Perth store.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“On one occasion, it showed the accused taking money from the till and placing it in his pocket, while logging the transaction,” said the fiscal depute.

Ridgewell was interviewed by bosses and confessed.

“He admitted he used this method on a regular basis and increased the amount of money over time.

“The accused said he had a gambling problem and that he had used some of the money to support it.”

Ridgewell was sacked after a disciplinary hearing in March 2018.

All sentencing options open

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked the court to defer sentence for background reports.

“He will do his very best to obtain funds to repay the money,” he said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Ridgewell: “You will appreciate this is a serious charge and a gross breach of trust with a large sum of money involved.

“I am afraid that at this stage all potential disposals are before the court for consideration.”

Ridgwell, of Leny Road, Deanston, Doune, will be sentenced next month.

