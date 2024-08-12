Drunk’s lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk’s lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks

Intoxicated Gary Marshall stayed down for more than 10 minutes and had to be helped by a train driver and a conductor.

By Ross Gardiner
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
An inebriated man who fell after taking a shortcut across railway tracks in Fife has wound up in court.

Gary Marshall pled guilty to trespassing on Network Rail land in close proximity to tracks in Cowdenbeath.

On the evening of March 2 this year, he passed warning signage to take a shortcut at Cowdenbeath railway station.

However, he fell on his way back up the ramp on the other side and remained down for more then 10 minutes.

He was fined and criticised for his “stupid” actions.

Accused sorry for distress

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At about 10pm, the accused has entered Cowdenbeath railway station.

“He has walked very slowly and was unsteady on his feet.

“He has made his way up the ramp onto the platform and then has gone towards the footbridge.

“He has walked under the footbridge and past the ‘no trespassing’ sign before walking down the ramp and onto the tracks.

“He’s walked to platform two.”

Cowdenbeath Railway Station
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google

Ms Stevenson explained Marshall fell to the ground at the bottom of the ramp on the other side.

He landed with his head towards the track and remained on the ground for 13 minutes.

“A train has then slowly approached towards the station and the train conductor was looking out,” the prosecutor added.

“The train has come into the station. He has been seen lying on the ground.

“On approach, the train has then stopped.

“The train conductor has gone to see if the accused is okay.

“At that time, the accused has then moved.

“The accused has been helped by both the conductor and the driver.

“He was clearly intoxicated. He was helped onto the platform and onto the train.

“Police were then informed of the situation and they have attended. They were concerned for the welfare of the accused.”

When they charged Marshall, he said: “I’m sorry for the distress caused.”

Costly shortcut

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, 38-year-old Marshall pled guilty to trespassing on Network Rail land in dangerous proximity to tracks.

The maximum sentence for trespassing on railway tracks is £1,000.

Solicitor Pete Robertson said: “Mr Marshall tells me he was in a drunken state.

“He knows fine well he shouldn’t have been crossing the railway tracks.

“He tells me he did that for a shortcut.”

Sheriff Susan Duff fined Marshall, of Park Road in Rosyth, £200, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

She said his actions were “a very stupid thing to do.”

The sheriff added: “You recognise how distressing (it is) for railway workers who have experience of people dying on the railways and being killed by trains.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

