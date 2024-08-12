Drunk’s lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks

An inebriated man who fell after taking a shortcut across railway tracks in Fife has wound up in court.

Gary Marshall pled guilty to trespassing on Network Rail land in close proximity to tracks in Cowdenbeath.

On the evening of March 2 this year, he passed warning signage to take a shortcut at Cowdenbeath railway station.

However, he fell on his way back up the ramp on the other side and remained down for more then 10 minutes.

He was fined and criticised for his “stupid” actions.

Accused sorry for distress

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At about 10pm, the accused has entered Cowdenbeath railway station.

“He has walked very slowly and was unsteady on his feet.

“He has made his way up the ramp onto the platform and then has gone towards the footbridge.

“He has walked under the footbridge and past the ‘no trespassing’ sign before walking down the ramp and onto the tracks.

“He’s walked to platform two.”

Ms Stevenson explained Marshall fell to the ground at the bottom of the ramp on the other side.

He landed with his head towards the track and remained on the ground for 13 minutes.

“A train has then slowly approached towards the station and the train conductor was looking out,” the prosecutor added.

“The train has come into the station. He has been seen lying on the ground.

“On approach, the train has then stopped.

“The train conductor has gone to see if the accused is okay.

“At that time, the accused has then moved.

“The accused has been helped by both the conductor and the driver.

“He was clearly intoxicated. He was helped onto the platform and onto the train.

“Police were then informed of the situation and they have attended. They were concerned for the welfare of the accused.”

When they charged Marshall, he said: “I’m sorry for the distress caused.”

Costly shortcut

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, 38-year-old Marshall pled guilty to trespassing on Network Rail land in dangerous proximity to tracks.

The maximum sentence for trespassing on railway tracks is £1,000.

Solicitor Pete Robertson said: “Mr Marshall tells me he was in a drunken state.

“He knows fine well he shouldn’t have been crossing the railway tracks.

“He tells me he did that for a shortcut.”

Sheriff Susan Duff fined Marshall, of Park Road in Rosyth, £200, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

She said his actions were “a very stupid thing to do.”

The sheriff added: “You recognise how distressing (it is) for railway workers who have experience of people dying on the railways and being killed by trains.”

