Fife road closed overnight after firefighters and police called to incident

A road in Fife has been closed overnight after firefighters and police were called to an incident.

The B914 west of Kelty, near Blairadam Forest, has been closed between the M90 Kelty flyover and Greenknowes Estate.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9pm on Sunday.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed but images on social media showed an area of the woods next to the road on fire.

Drivers being turned away after fire incident at Blairadam Forest

Morag Ford, owner of the Blairadam Premier Boarding Kennels and Cattery – which is next to the road – told The Courier: “The road has been closed overnight and officers told us it will remain closed today.

“Police cars are turning drivers away at both sides.

“The road is closed from just after the M90 flyover to the end of the wood by the lodges.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to attend a police incident on the B914 near Kelty at 8.49pm on Sunday.

“Two pumps were sent to the scene.

“We received the stop message at 9.37pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.