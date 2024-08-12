Fife road closed overnight after firefighters and police called to incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife road closed overnight after firefighters and police called to incident

The B914 near Blairadam Forest, west of Kelty, remains shut.

By Andrew Robson
The B914 is closed near Blairadam Forest. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The B914 is closed near Blairadam Forest. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A road in Fife has been closed overnight after firefighters and police were called to an incident.

The B914 west of Kelty, near Blairadam Forest, has been closed between the M90 Kelty flyover and Greenknowes Estate.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9pm on Sunday.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed but images on social media showed an area of the woods next to the road on fire.

Drivers being turned away after fire incident at Blairadam Forest

Morag Ford, owner of the Blairadam Premier Boarding Kennels and Cattery – which is next to the road – told The Courier: “The road has been closed overnight and officers told us it will remain closed today.

“Police cars are turning drivers away at both sides.

“The road is closed from just after the M90 flyover to the end of the wood by the lodges.”

Traffic being turned away from the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to attend a police incident on the B914 near Kelty at 8.49pm on Sunday.

“Two pumps were sent to the scene.

“We received the stop message at 9.37pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

