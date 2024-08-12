Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party

A drunk woman spat in a police officer’s face after she was prevented from driving away from a Dundee house party.

Danielle Gaffar lashed out after a quick-thinking resident on Blyth Street pulled the keys out of a car’s ignition.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Gaffar was seen “staggering around” clutching a bottle of alcohol before getting into the car.

Gaffar, 23, is awaiting sentence after she admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath to police and attacking PC Evan Wilde.

In 2019, as a teenager, Gaffar was jailed for 16 months after biting a chunk out of a former friend’s face in a city nightclub.

Her victim required plastic surgery following the vicious attack on the dancefloor of Aura and was left permanently scarred.

Keys grabbed after collision

Last week, prosecutor Larissa Milligan said Gaffar was at a house party with friends on the night in question and a neighbour contacted police at around 12.40am to report Gaffar entering the vehicle.

Several people tried to prevent her from getting in the driver’s seat but she succeeded in starting the engine.

Ms Milligan said: “Following a minor collision, a neighbour opened the driver’s side door and removed the keys from the ignition.

“The accused stepped out of the vehicle and made her way into a nearby garden.

“Police attended and whilst being placed in the rear of the police van, she kicked PC Wilde to the face.”

Spat on police

Gaffar was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and while she was being processed at the charge bar, she spat on the officer’s face.

A spit hood was applied and she later refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Gaffar, of Finavon Place, pled guilty to committing the offences on February 23 this year.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until later this month for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

Gaffar was disqualified from driving on an interim basis ahead of sentencing.

