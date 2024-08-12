Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party

Danielle Gaffar lashed out after someone stopped her driving after drinking.

By Ciaran Shanks
Danielle Gaffar
Danielle Gaffar spat on a police officer.

A drunk woman spat in a police officer’s face after she was prevented from driving away from a Dundee house party.

Danielle Gaffar lashed out after a quick-thinking resident on Blyth Street pulled the keys out of a car’s ignition.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Gaffar was seen “staggering around” clutching a bottle of alcohol before getting into the car.

Gaffar, 23, is awaiting sentence after she admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath to police and attacking PC Evan Wilde.

In 2019, as a teenager, Gaffar was jailed for 16 months after biting a chunk out of a former friend’s face in a city nightclub.

Her victim required plastic surgery following the vicious attack on the dancefloor of Aura and was left permanently scarred.

Keys grabbed after collision

Last week, prosecutor Larissa Milligan said Gaffar was at a house party with friends on the night in question and a neighbour contacted police at around 12.40am to report Gaffar entering the vehicle.

Several people tried to prevent her from getting in the driver’s seat but she succeeded in starting the engine.

Danielle Gaffar
Danielle Gaffar arriving for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court on a previous occasion.

Ms Milligan said: “Following a minor collision, a neighbour opened the driver’s side door and removed the keys from the ignition.

“The accused stepped out of the vehicle and made her way into a nearby garden.

“Police attended and whilst being placed in the rear of the police van, she kicked PC Wilde to the face.”

Spat on police

Gaffar was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and while she was being processed at the charge bar, she spat on the officer’s face.

A spit hood was applied and she later refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Gaffar, of Finavon Place, pled guilty to committing the offences on February 23 this year.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until later this month for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

Gaffar was disqualified from driving on an interim basis ahead of sentencing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street
George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — GP receptionists 'like Border Force' and fuelled up for fraud
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery
Co-op, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy
Jail for thief who ran off with unconscious woman's handbag in Kirkcaldy
marc Gautier
Former soldier's 'scum' hate crime at Palestine rally in Dundee
Mary McDonald
Perthshire fraudster who targeted own partner in £30k con spared jail