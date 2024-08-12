Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End

A new Honda showroom is planned after the franchise was taken over by Eastern Western.

By Paul Malik
West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Eastern Western Motor Group have purchased the Honda franchises based in Perth and Broughty Ferry.

West End, which has operated from its building on Queen Street since 1929, has run a Honda showroom for 44 years.

Honda will now move to the recently built car showrooms run by Eastern Western at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, and will be renamed Barnetts Honda.

And the group will also take control of Perth Honda on Dunkeld Road, with all staff being kept in post during the transition.

West End will continue to run in Broughty Ferry, with the Suzuki new car franchise moving from its current base on Monifieth Road.

A number of staff will move with Honda to the new Barnetts Honda showroom, with a remaining few staying at West End.

Honda to leave West End Broughty Ferry

The new Honda showroom will open at Eastern Western on August 19, after Eastern Western purchased the franchises for an undisclosed sum.

West End owner James Ewart, has worked with the Ferry firm for 33 of the 44 years Honda has been there.

He said: “Obviously after representing Honda for 44 years, we are disappointed to be parting company with the franchise.

James Ewart, owner of West End.
West End Garage in Broughty Ferry. c.1925-1930. Image: DC Thomson

“We are reassured though our customers and staff will be well looked after by the incoming company, who like ourselves, are a family business, with a long and successful heritage.

“The Suzuki new car franchise and approved used cars will now move to our Queen Street showrooms in Broughty Ferry and we will be adding our daily hire facility, WE Rental, to our Queen Street branch.

“There will be no changes to our other businesses — City Quay Car Services incorporating Kevin Pirie and WE Rental — which we operate from opposite M&S at the Gallagher Retail Park.”

Eastern Western take on franchises

Eastern Western Motor Group have traded under the Barnetts brand in Dundee and Perth following the acquisition of Barnetts Motor Group in 2018.

The new Barnetts Honda will operate from temporary premises within the new Barnetts Toyota, Lexus Dundee and Car Deal Warehouse site on Dunsinane industrial estate.

Keith Duncan, group managing director of Eastern Western Motor Group, said: “Our owner Douglas Brown and his family have owned and operated the business for nearly one hundred years.

“When Douglas and his board look to acquire a new business, the reputation of the business being purchased is foremost in our minds.

Keith Duncan
Keith Duncan, managing director of Eastern Western Motor Group.

“To this end, we would struggle to find two businesses with a better reputation, owned and operated by two gentlemen – James and Lyall.

“It is our hope we can remain friends with James and Lyall after the acquisition and we promise James, Lyall, the staff and customers, we will continue the long tradition of great customer service.

“To the staff I say, we are a business you can plan your lives on and we look forward to working with you.”

