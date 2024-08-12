Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End

Eastern Western Motor Group have purchased the Honda franchises based in Perth and Broughty Ferry.

West End, which has operated from its building on Queen Street since 1929, has run a Honda showroom for 44 years.

Honda will now move to the recently built car showrooms run by Eastern Western at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, and will be renamed Barnetts Honda.

And the group will also take control of Perth Honda on Dunkeld Road, with all staff being kept in post during the transition.

West End will continue to run in Broughty Ferry, with the Suzuki new car franchise moving from its current base on Monifieth Road.

A number of staff will move with Honda to the new Barnetts Honda showroom, with a remaining few staying at West End.

Honda to leave West End Broughty Ferry

The new Honda showroom will open at Eastern Western on August 19, after Eastern Western purchased the franchises for an undisclosed sum.

West End owner James Ewart, has worked with the Ferry firm for 33 of the 44 years Honda has been there.

He said: “Obviously after representing Honda for 44 years, we are disappointed to be parting company with the franchise.

“We are reassured though our customers and staff will be well looked after by the incoming company, who like ourselves, are a family business, with a long and successful heritage.

“The Suzuki new car franchise and approved used cars will now move to our Queen Street showrooms in Broughty Ferry and we will be adding our daily hire facility, WE Rental, to our Queen Street branch.

“There will be no changes to our other businesses — City Quay Car Services incorporating Kevin Pirie and WE Rental — which we operate from opposite M&S at the Gallagher Retail Park.”

Eastern Western take on franchises

Eastern Western Motor Group have traded under the Barnetts brand in Dundee and Perth following the acquisition of Barnetts Motor Group in 2018.

The new Barnetts Honda will operate from temporary premises within the new Barnetts Toyota, Lexus Dundee and Car Deal Warehouse site on Dunsinane industrial estate.

Keith Duncan, group managing director of Eastern Western Motor Group, said: “Our owner Douglas Brown and his family have owned and operated the business for nearly one hundred years.

“When Douglas and his board look to acquire a new business, the reputation of the business being purchased is foremost in our minds.

“To this end, we would struggle to find two businesses with a better reputation, owned and operated by two gentlemen – James and Lyall.

“It is our hope we can remain friends with James and Lyall after the acquisition and we promise James, Lyall, the staff and customers, we will continue the long tradition of great customer service.

“To the staff I say, we are a business you can plan your lives on and we look forward to working with you.”