Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job

Clan chief-in-waiting Graham Roderick Laurence Oliphant of Oliphant Younger convinced a court a ban would cause him "exceptional hardship".

By Gordon Currie
Graham Oliphant
Graham Roderick Laurence Oliphant of Oliphant Younger, escaped a driving ban to work for Just Eat..

A hard-up aristocrat has been allowed to avoid a totting-up drive ban so he can work delivering takeaway food for Just Eat.

Clan chief-in-waiting Graham Roderick Laurence Oliphant of Oliphant Younger convinced a court a ban would cause him “exceptional hardship”.

Oliphant, who descends from a 1,000-year-old line of Scottish noblemen, faced a ban after racking up four speeding offences in the space of a few months.

Dundee’s Justice of the Peace Court was told Oliphant – a neighbour of the Royal Family in Glamis – had been clocked speeding in the city on October 2 last year.

He admitted speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on Kingsway West and the A90 at Charlotte Street in his eight-year-old Peugeot 2008.

JP court sign
Oliphant successfully argued his case at Dundee’s Justice of the Peace court.

He had three penalty points imposed upon his licence and – with nine points already – faced a totting-up ban after reaching the 12-point threshold.

However, solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, told an exceptional hardship hearing Oliphant, 69, had fallen on hard times despite his aristocratic background.

Just Eat job

Mr McConnell said: “His address out in Glamis is remote.

“He earns his money through working for Just Eat, where he is a delivery driver.

“He has a very small pension that will not cover his rent.

“If he is disqualified, clearly he would lose his employment.

“You can tell from his name and voice etcetera that he comes from a fairly well-to-do family but he has fallen on very, very hard times and that is his only income.

“He is £25,000 in debt and has no savings.

“There is nothing to allow him the ability to live if he does not continue with this employment.

“There is no other option in respect of work at the present time.”

‘Good Samaritan’

The court heard his first speeding offence had happened when he was driving his estranged ex-wife to hospital and was distracted by the “toxic” nature of their relationship.

Mr McConnell said the subsequent three offences – including the one being dealt with at the JP Court – were committed while Oliphant was trying to be a Good Samaritan to a man he met in McDonald’s.

Coat of Arms above the door of Dundee Justice of the Peace court
Oliphant appeared at Dundee Justice of the Peace court.

He said of the “unusual” background: “He was looking after quite a seriously unwell man.

“I don’t know the real reason but he was trying to be a Good Samaritan and looking after him.

“This man has quite significant difficulties and my client allowed him to stay in his house.

“This man was being shuttled around by Mr Oliphant to get assistance.

“He was soiling himself in the car and doing various other odd and quite disgusting things and Mr Oliphant tried to do his best.

“This led to stupid decisions like going slightly too fast and trying to get him places quickly.”

The Justice of the Peace granted the exceptional hardship bid and allowed Oliphant to stay on the road but fined him £100.

Aristocratic background

Oliphant is the son of Reginald Godfrey Laurence Oliphant of Condie, Younger and Joan Rosalind Mary Lawrence, and the grandson of Rear-Admiral Laurence Richard Oliphant and the Hon. Adelaide Daphne Hermione Willoughby.

His grandfather was a Major in the Seaforth Highlander and was mentioned in dispatches twice for his war service.

He became Deputy Chairman of Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation after 1963.

His grandmother was the daughter of Godfrey Ernest Willoughby, 10th Baron Middleton of Middleton.

The accused is listed as the presumptive heir to the Oliphant Clan, whose list of chiefs date back to the 11th century and arrived in Scotland soon after.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk's lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks
Danielle Gaffar
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street
George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — GP receptionists 'like Border Force' and fuelled up for fraud
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery