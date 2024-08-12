Most bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer

Most bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been suspended after a fresh pay offer was made.

Unite the Union and GMB have confirmed that eight days of strike action due to begin on Wednesday as part of a pay dispute will not go ahead.

The unions will now ballot members to see if they wish to accept the new offer.

Dundee and Angus bin strikes called off

The announcement means strikes will no longer go ahead in Dundee or Angus, where all bin workers are represented by those two unions.

Dundee City Council has confirmed all bins will now be collected as normal.

Angus Council has yet to comment but the local authority previously encouraged residents to put their bins out as normal, and it is expected services will operate largely as planned.

Impact on Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling remains unclear

However, the impact on Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling is unclear.

GMB members in these three areas have suspended their strikes, but Unison – which also has members in these areas – has yet to confirm its plans, so staff there may still strike.

Unison is expected to make an announcement later on Monday.

‘Credible’ pay offer as bin strikes suspended

The new offer from council umbrella body Cosla represents a minimum cash increase of £1,292 for the lowest-paid council workers, which is equivalent to 5.2% for those earning around £25,000.

The living wage would also be increased by 5.63%.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “We believe that the new pay offer is credible.

“For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above-inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is a significant improvement on what came before but our members will decide if it is acceptable.

“It is better than that offered to council staff in England and Wales, would mean every worker receives a rise higher than the Retail Price Index and, importantly, is weighted to ensure frontline workers gain most.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend action until our members can vote on the offer.”