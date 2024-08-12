Most bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Most bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer

Workers had been due to walk out for eight days from Wednesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson

Most bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been suspended after a fresh pay offer was made.

Unite the Union and GMB have confirmed that eight days of strike action due to begin on Wednesday as part of a pay dispute will not go ahead.

The unions will now ballot members to see if they wish to accept the new offer.

Dundee and Angus bin strikes called off

The announcement means strikes will no longer go ahead in Dundee or Angus, where all bin workers are represented by those two unions.

Dundee City Council has confirmed all bins will now be collected as normal.

Angus Council has yet to comment but the local authority previously encouraged residents to put their bins out as normal, and it is expected services will operate largely as planned.

Impact on Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling remains unclear

However, the impact on Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling is unclear.

GMB members in these three areas have suspended their strikes, but Unison – which also has members in these areas – has yet to confirm its plans, so staff there may still strike.

Unison is expected to make an announcement later on Monday.

‘Credible’ pay offer as bin strikes suspended

The new offer from council umbrella body Cosla represents a minimum cash increase of £1,292 for the lowest-paid council workers, which is equivalent to 5.2% for those earning around £25,000.

The living wage would also be increased by 5.63%.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “We believe that the new pay offer is credible.

“For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above-inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

Waste and refuge workers are set to strike in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling
Bin workers will be balloted on the new deal. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is a significant improvement on what came before but our members will decide if it is acceptable.

“It is better than that offered to council staff in England and Wales, would mean every worker receives a rise higher than the Retail Price Index and, importantly, is weighted to ensure frontline workers gain most.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we will suspend action until our members can vote on the offer.”

