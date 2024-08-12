Disappearance of man, 54, in Dundee ‘very out of character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Disappearance of man, 54, in Dundee ‘very out of character’

Bernard Juckiewcz was last seen on Saturday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bernard Juckiewcz missing from Dundee
Bernard Juckiewcz, who is missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

Police say the disappearance of a 54-year-old man in Dundee is “very out of character”.

Bernard Juckiewcz was last seen on Roseberry Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall with long, black hair with grey streaks.

He is said to be quite distinctive and walks with an exaggerated gait.

When last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black top with white writing on the front and black shoes.

Bernard Juckiewcz: Appeal to find missing Dundee man

Inspector Ryan MacDonald of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for Bernard’s welfare as this is very out of character and we are appealing for the help of the public to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Bernard or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Bernard, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1588 of August 11.

