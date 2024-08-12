Disappearance of man, 54, in Dundee ‘very out of character’

Police say the disappearance of a 54-year-old man in Dundee is “very out of character”.

Bernard Juckiewcz was last seen on Roseberry Street at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall with long, black hair with grey streaks.

He is said to be quite distinctive and walks with an exaggerated gait.

When last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black top with white writing on the front and black shoes.

Bernard Juckiewcz: Appeal to find missing Dundee man

Inspector Ryan MacDonald of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for Bernard’s welfare as this is very out of character and we are appealing for the help of the public to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Bernard or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Bernard, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1588 of August 11.