Police search for missing 83-year-old man in Montrose

Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man from Montrose.

Derrick Page was last seen on Craig Terrace at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

However, there may have been a sighting of him on Bridge Street at around 6am on Monday.

Derrick is described as being white and about 5ft 7in tall, with short, grey hair and of slim build.

Missing Montrose man Derrick Page may have travelled to Kinloss

He was wearing a blue jacket and jeans and may also be carrying a carrier bag.

Police say he may have travelled to the Kinloss area in Moray.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “We are keen to trace Derrick as quickly as possible and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

“We also urge anyone with any information on where he may be to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 0876 of August 12.”