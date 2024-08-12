First look inside new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee beauty studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee beauty studio

Honeydew on Exchange Street provides space for up to seven beauticians to rent.

By James Simpson
Bethany Clark in her new Honeydew Beauty Studios on Exchange Street, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Bethany Clark in her new Honeydew Beauty Studios on Exchange Street, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

A Dundee woman says it is “incredible” to have opened her first beauty studio.

Bethany Clark has transformed a former bookshop on Exchange Street in the city centre into Honeydew Beauty Studios.

The venue officially launched on Saturday with friends, family and nearby business owners getting a first look.

It provides space for up to seven beauticians to rent and carry out their work.

Bethany, 22, says most of the spaces have already been rented out.

The front of the shop with new signage. Image: Alan Richardson
The inside of the former bookshop has been transformed. Image: Alan Richardson
Most of the areas in the studio have now been rented out. Image: Alan Richardson

The former Morgan Academy pupil – who revealed her plans for the “Instagrammable” studio earlier this year – said: “It still feels surreal but it’s absolutely incredible.

“I can hardly believe this is my job now – I actually did it.

“It’s hard to find words but I am just so proud of myself for actually taking a huge risk and just doing it.

“I couldn’t have made it happen without the support of my friends and family, though, they have been amazing every step of the way.”

‘Love and support’ for new Honeydew Beauty Studios in Dundee

She added: “Everyone who came on Saturday had nothing but love and support for me.

“I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.

“I had a few of the beauticians there, other businesses on Exchange Street and some of the neighbours.

“It sort of feels like a little summer project just now and I will be going back to my university and call centre job but that’s not the case at all.

Bethany is looking ahead to the first year in the new premises. Image: Alan Richardson
A treatment room. Image: Alan Richardson
Honeydew Beauty Studios is the new kid on the block on Exchange Street. Image: Alan Richardson

“I think once people start to know about it a bit more and we see the returning clients then it will start to feel more real.

“Of course, I would love to be fully booked with beauticians and clients but for the first year of trading.

“But my focus is on learning and gaining experience rather than setting specific goals.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has spoken to the owner of Spex Pistols about how he started his Dundee glasses store in 2011.

Conversation