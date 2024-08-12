First look inside new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee beauty studio

A Dundee woman says it is “incredible” to have opened her first beauty studio.

Bethany Clark has transformed a former bookshop on Exchange Street in the city centre into Honeydew Beauty Studios.

The venue officially launched on Saturday with friends, family and nearby business owners getting a first look.

It provides space for up to seven beauticians to rent and carry out their work.

Bethany, 22, says most of the spaces have already been rented out.

The former Morgan Academy pupil – who revealed her plans for the “Instagrammable” studio earlier this year – said: “It still feels surreal but it’s absolutely incredible.

“I can hardly believe this is my job now – I actually did it.

“It’s hard to find words but I am just so proud of myself for actually taking a huge risk and just doing it.

“I couldn’t have made it happen without the support of my friends and family, though, they have been amazing every step of the way.”

‘Love and support’ for new Honeydew Beauty Studios in Dundee

She added: “Everyone who came on Saturday had nothing but love and support for me.

“I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.

“I had a few of the beauticians there, other businesses on Exchange Street and some of the neighbours.

“It sort of feels like a little summer project just now and I will be going back to my university and call centre job but that’s not the case at all.

“I think once people start to know about it a bit more and we see the returning clients then it will start to feel more real.

“Of course, I would love to be fully booked with beauticians and clients but for the first year of trading.

“But my focus is on learning and gaining experience rather than setting specific goals.”

