Spex Pistols boss on how he started Dundee independent glasses shop

Richard Cook founded Spex Pistols in Dundee back in 2011 and since then he’s had a long line of famous customers.

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and The Pretenders legend Chrissie Hynde are among those who have walked through the Johnston’s Lane optical boutique’s doors.

When Richard left school, being a lens maker was not his first career choice – he wanted to be a cabinet maker.

He stated: “I was a talented woodworker with an interest in the creative arts. I was accepted for art college, but I really wanted to work.

“Unfortunately I seemed to be the only boy in Dundee whose services were turned down by the Construction Industry Training Board, so when a job as a lens washer came up I could immediately see potential of a future career.

“I threw myself into this, working all hours I could along with two pubs jobs to satisfy my work ethic.”

Dad supported start of Spex Pistols

Richard has been a lens maker since he left school in 1987, but his Spex Pistols venture came about as it would allow him be creative.

He added: “I was very lucky that my dad trusted the vision and lent me the money to get started – without his belief it would have been dead in the water.”

Richard also commented that no business is guaranteed to succeed.

“I have, however, worked out that, if you want to be a success, you must firstly pay all your bills, have a team around you who can pick up what you can’t do and always, always, let your customers know that you’re grateful for their patronage and trust.

“A lot of our customers know that they are firmly among our friends and family.

“We are very fortunate to have customers from every continent, including Antarctica.

“We’ve also had a man take a bus and ferry journey, leaving his house in Dublin at teatime on a Monday, arriving at our shop by lunchtime on Wednesday just to get his spectacles repaired.

“Last week, a lady came in from Barcelona for one day after a recommendation in Spain.”

Adapting is key to survival as independent

Richard said Covid had impacted Spex Pistols, but the firm’s new online presence had lessened the effect.

“We had invested in a brand new website with delivery options which was launched the same day that lockdown was announced.

“This ended up being a very valuable vein of hope for us, with our loyal customers pledging their support and new customers wondering what the fuss was about.

“We would love to be around for a long time to come and we’ve learned that adapting is the key to survival.”

For the last few years the business has developed its own range.

The owner added: “Because they are made and designed for us and our customers, the prices are a lot more affordable for everyone.

“This means we can compete with famous designer brands and still provide unique and stylish options.

“This makes our frames very popular, and they definitely outsell every other brand we stock.”

What does Richard like about running Dundee shop?

Richard said he likes everything about his role at Spex Pistols.

“Our customers and the people of Dundee make this the greatest job I have ever had. Working as part of a great team in a fun environment is definitely quite unique.

“Most of the places I have worked before have had lots of restrictions and impossible rules to follow.”

So what has been the secret of success for Spex Pistols?

Richard stated: “We don’t really think of ourselves as a success yet, but we pride ourselves on giving the best customer service we can, which happens to be our passion.

“Nobody likes to be treated unfairly and every day we try to think of new ways to let our customers know how much we appreciate them choosing us.

“Several people have genuinely told us that coming here has been the greatest shopping experience of their life. Comments like this mean the world to us.

“We’ve seen so many brilliant independent and multinational brands disappear over the last two or three years and we are so blessed to still be around. So thank you to our customers for always supporting us.”