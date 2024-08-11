Victim ‘could have died’ in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street

A man could have died following a vicious drink-and-drug-fuelled attack in Perth city centre, a court has heard.

He cracked his head open on a pavement after he was knocked out by “under the influence” thug Edward Strachan.

The two-punch assault, which happened in broad daylight, was reported to police by multiple witnesses.

Strachan, 35, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault on South Methven Street on August 7 last year.

He also pled guilty to attacking a police officer on nearby County Place later that evening.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “I hope you understand that any blows to the head are serious.

“Had he fallen differently, (the victim) may have not just been knocked unconscious – he would have been dead.

“And then you would have found yourself in a different court.”

She said: “You absolutely have met the custody threshold.”

‘Excessive amount of blood’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court: “At about 6.45pm, a number of witnesses on South Methven Street saw the accused walking with (the complainer).

“They observed Mr Strachan throwing two punches, both connecting with the complainer’s head.

“He was seen to suffer a burst nose.

“He fell to the ground and his head struck the pavement, which caused it to split open.

“Witnesses said there was an excessive amount of blood.”

Police were deployed to the street and ran to the stricken man’s aid.

Strachan identified himself to officers, before shoving Sergeant David Summers.

He was taken to the ground and arrested then led to a police vehicle and cautioned but told police, “get to f***”.

The court heard the victim’s head wound was glued back together by doctors.

“He doesn’t have any scarring as a result,” the fiscal depute said.

Sworn off drugs and booze

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client was “under the influence” of drink and drugs at the time.

“He appreciates the seriousness of the matter which could have had much more serious consequences.

“Mr Strachan tells me he is now clean and he is not using alcohol or illicit substances any more.”

Ms Cullerton said: “While he has a record, it is not the most extreme.

“The last analogous offence was from the justice of the peace court in 2014.”

Sheriff McKay said there were alternatives to prison.

She sentenced Strachan, of Leslie Court, Perth, to 275 hours of unpaid work.

He must stay home each night for three months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

