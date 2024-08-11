Victim ‘could have died’ in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Victim ‘could have died’ in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street

Edward Strachan's victim cracked his head open on a pavement after he was knocked out by the "under the influence" thug.

By Jamie Buchan
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.

A man could have died following a vicious drink-and-drug-fuelled attack in Perth city centre, a court has heard.

He cracked his head open on a pavement after he was knocked out by “under the influence” thug Edward Strachan.

The two-punch assault, which happened in broad daylight, was reported to police by multiple witnesses.

Strachan, 35, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault on South Methven Street on August 7 last year.

He also pled guilty to attacking a police officer on nearby County Place later that evening.

Edward Strachan.
Edward Strachan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “I hope you understand that any blows to the head are serious.

“Had he fallen differently, (the victim) may have not just been knocked unconscious – he would have been dead.

“And then you would have found yourself in a different court.”

She said: “You absolutely have met the custody threshold.”

‘Excessive amount of blood’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court: “At about 6.45pm, a number of witnesses on South Methven Street saw the accused walking with (the complainer).

“They observed Mr Strachan throwing two punches, both connecting with the complainer’s head.

“He was seen to suffer a burst nose.

“He fell to the ground and his head struck the pavement, which caused it to split open.

“Witnesses said there was an excessive amount of blood.”

Police were deployed to the street and ran to the stricken man’s aid.

South Methven Street in Perth.
Mr Grieve was knocked out in South Methven Street.

Strachan identified himself to officers, before shoving Sergeant David Summers.

He was taken to the ground and arrested then led to a police vehicle and cautioned but told police, “get to f***”.

The court heard the victim’s head wound was glued back together by doctors.

“He doesn’t have any scarring as a result,” the fiscal depute said.

Sworn off drugs and booze

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client was “under the influence” of drink and drugs at the time.

“He appreciates the seriousness of the matter which could have had much more serious consequences.

“Mr Strachan tells me he is now clean and he is not using alcohol or illicit substances any more.”

Ms Cullerton said: “While he has a record, it is not the most extreme.

“The last analogous offence was from the justice of the peace court in 2014.”

Sheriff McKay said there were alternatives to prison.

She sentenced Strachan, of Leslie Court, Perth, to 275 hours of unpaid work.

He must stay home each night for three months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

George Davey, Japanese pull saw
Murder threat thug had Japanese pull saw outside Perth hotel
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — GP receptionists 'like Border Force' and fuelled up for fraud
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire OAP claims he was 'trying to hurt himself' with stash of child abuse…
Dundee Sheriff Court
Brazen thief smashed into Dundee homes to steal jewellery
Co-op, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy
Jail for thief who ran off with unconscious woman's handbag in Kirkcaldy
marc Gautier
Former soldier's 'scum' hate crime at Palestine rally in Dundee
Mary McDonald
Perthshire fraudster who targeted own partner in £30k con spared jail
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Family of pensioner killed in Angus crash pleads for mercy for young driver
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Rapist chef jailed and forecourt flight
Tinder logo on phone
Jury hears of Fife rapist's revenge porn threat